BenQ Launches $ 999 Google Jamboard Promotion–Spaces4Learning

BenQ Launches $ 999 Google Jamboard Promotion by Dian Schaffhauser 05/28/21

Throughout June, BenQ is offering schools amazing deals. The visual display producer sells the $ 4,999 Google Jamboard for $ 999, and the company offers a free license for Google Classroom worth $ 600. This offer is available to current Google Workspace for Education customers.

Jamboard is a 55-inch 4K ultra-high definition multi-touch display that offers digital whiteboard capabilities and full-screen video conferencing. The display supports up to 16 touchpoints at a time, allowing students to stay away and participate in the same “jam” from their device or other Jamboard. With Google Classroom, Google Meet, and Google Drive built into the display, teachers can set up learning activities that leverage their existing Google-based curriculum. Jamboard also has native integration with GSuite, allowing educators to monitor student progress. Finally, teachers have access to free Jamboard templates created by their colleagues.

“We recognize that there are still many changes and uncertainties as the new semester 2021-202 begins. Some schools have returned to in-school learning and some remain virtual. Some have adopted a combination of the two. “Penny Su, Business Unit Director for Google Jamboard and Enterprise Collaboration Solutions at BenQ America, said in a press release.” Jamboard enables digital equality in hybrid classrooms and students. Designed to provide teachers with an intuitive and interactive solution that has proven to increase their engagement. “

For more information on promotions, please visit the BenQ website.

About the author

Dian Schaffhauser is a senior contributor editor of 1105 Media’s educational publications THE Journal, Campus Technology, and Spaces 4 Learning.She can reach at [email protected] Or on Twitter @ schaffhauser.

