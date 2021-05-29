Pennsylvania State University Startups Aim to Improve Treatment of Hydrocephalus





University Park, Pennsylvania Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) is a disease caused by too much cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) around the brain and affects approximately 750,000 Americans, usually Americans over the age of 65. To do. Symptoms are often confused with Alzheimer’s disease, but they can often be remedied by placing a shunt.

Unfortunately, hydrocephalus shunts have the highest failure rate of any medical device transplanted today, with 40% failing by the end of the first year and 98% failing by the end of the decade. .. Researchers at Pennsylvania State University are developing a new technology called HydroFix. It is an advanced surgical shunt system designed to mitigate many of the risks associated with current shunts on the market, providing durable treatment solutions for NPH patients. Researchers have founded a startup, Cranial Devices Inc., seeking a license for HydroFix technology from Pennsylvania State University.

Cranial Devices Inc. Barry Fell, president and co-founder of Penstate Health Milton, a consultant in the Surgical Innovation Group of Surgery, said there has been much medical awareness over the years regarding the treatment of the various illnesses people experience. S. Hershey Medical Center. And while many are appropriate for good reason, new advances need to be truly considered by referral to a doctor because of their effectiveness and, as a result, good results for the patient.

CSF is the clear fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord, protecting it from damage and at the same time acting as a nutrient supply and waste removal system for the brain. If CSF is not excreted properly, NPH can confuse patients, unsteady gait and incontinence, and have a significant impact on quality of life. NPH is treatable and often symptoms are reversible with proper placement of shunts to properly control CSF excretion.

HydroFix technology was developed by Fel in collaboration with Dr. Randy Harrack, Dr. Elias Rizkand, and Dr. Sprayg Hazard of Penn State College of Medicine. Cranial Devices Inc., co-founded in November 2020 by Fell and Haluck, a professor of surgery at Pennsylvania State Medical College, treats NPH with a new CSF drain that eliminates siphon-related complications for more than $ 1 billion. Working on market opportunities. And excess drainage. Nationally, hydrocephalus suffers from a one-year reoperation rate as high as 74%, which generates over $ 3 billion in hospitalization costs nationwide.

Cranial Devices recently took first place in the 2021 Invent Penn State Venture & IP Conference Tech Tournament and won the $ 75,000 Grand Prize. Tech Tournament features eight of Pennsylvania’s most devastating technologies and promising early-stage companies competing for $ 150,000 in prize money.

As co-founders of SIG Medical Corp., Fell and Haluck have no objection to changing the way things are done in the medical field. In 2019, they succeeded in commercializing new devices, equipment sets, and technologies that enable a minimally invasive approach to repairing broken or damaged ribs. The device won its first tech tournament at the 2016 Invent Penn State Venture & IP Conference and was acquired by Zimmer-Biomet in 2019 and is currently in use.

According to Fel, the growing efforts of medical science entrepreneurs at the Center for Medical Innovation, Pennsylvania State Technology Management, Entrepreneurship and Psychiatry, Pennsylvania State Health, and Pennsylvania State Medical College will have a positive impact on the scientific community. You are now able to drive the innovation you give. Human health.

We really needed a team to move ideas like HydroFix forward, and the people at Hershey’s Center for Health Innovation were very helpful, Fell said. Kevin Harter, Vice Dean of Medical Innovation at Penn State University of Medicine, and Erica Swift, Deputy Director of the Center for Medical Innovation at Penn State University of Medicine, are members of the National Science Foundation’s I-Corps program at Hershey. We support management. The campus supported HydroFixs’ journey to help reach a turning point in commercialization.

Haluck also points to the Penn State University Research Foundation, Dustin Ritter, Penn State University’s Technology License Director, and Harl Tolbert, Vice President and Director of Technology for Research, as key partners. Cranial device success.

The Technology Management Office expects to meet critical clinical needs that HydroFix technology does not meet. In particular, I was impressed by Barry and Dr. Harax’s enthusiastic efforts to consider the issue from all angles and discuss it with Key. According to Ritter, he is an opinion leader in this area and is serious about the strong compatibility of products and markets.

Cranial Devices also participates in the Startup Leadership Networks 2021 Board of Advisors program, providing access to a virtual advisory board of successful graduates and serial entrepreneurs.

Together with Jim Pietro Paolo, who launched the Startup Leadership Network (SLN), these people have made it possible for us to take advantage of the gold mines of successful alumni entrepreneurs, Harak said.

Pietropaolo, Associate Director of the Office of Entrepreneurship and Commercialization, launched an invitation-only SLN in 2018 to match the talents of executives with start-ups backed by Pennsylvania State University. They meet with Pennsylvania State University tech startups and provide guidance to accelerate market entry.

According to Fell, he has reviewed more than 60 projects since launching the Surgical Innovation Group in 2009, some of which are moving towards commercialization. HydroFix is ​​certainly at a distance and can fulfill the university’s promise to improve humanity.

Both Haluck and Fell acknowledge that the key to success is rooted in the notion of not knowing everything.

Mr. Harrack said he was very pleased to check our ego at the door and was an incredibly thoughtful listener who was willing to learn. We understand that HydroFix can bring significant benefits to patients’ lives while providing hospitals and physicians with cost-effective and valuable solutions. It’s fun to imagine new ideas that can save lives.

