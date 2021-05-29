OnePlus Nord CE 5G spec tips, Snapdragon 750G SoC may be included. Pre-order from June 11th





The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a Snapdragon 750G SoC and a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. Some other details about upcoming budget calls have also been leaked. OnePlus announced that it will announce the OnePlus Nord CE 5G along with the new OnePlus TV U series models at the June 10 summer launch event. The phone is believed to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N105G, which was previously launched in Europe and North America but never appeared in the Indian market.

According to a report from Android Central, which cites insider sources, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, which is a step back from the original OnePlus Nord with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G inside. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will also feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, but the name OnePlus Nord CE stands for Core Edition because it is reported to have the OnePlus Nord core specifications.

The report adds that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor headline. The front will be equipped with a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The design of the hole punch cutout may be maintained.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be announced at IST on June 10th at 7pm with the OnePlus TV U series. The TV model will go on sale for the first time on the same day it goes on sale for Red Cable Club members, but the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available for pre-order for Red Cable Club members starting June 11. The OnePlus TV U-series models will be available for public sale on June 11th and June 16th for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

This week is Google I / O time on the Orbital, Gadgets 360 podcast, discussing Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Then (from 27:29) jump to Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie robbery movie Army of the Dead. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and podcasts are available. Affiliate links may be generated automatically. See the Ethics Statement for more information.

Vineet Washington writes about Gadgets 360 games, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies outside of Delhi. Vineet is a senior sub-editor of Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms. In my spare time, I like playing video games, making clay models, playing the guitar, watching sketch comedies, and watching anime. Vineet is available at [email protected], so send us your leads and tips.





