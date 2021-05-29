Fully encrypted Ubisoft Connect: block users, large group chats, and other new features





Ubisoft has confirmed that Connect will receive a new chat app that fully encrypts conversations.

Apart from this, giant game publishers have announced that the popular Ubisoft Connect also has new advanced features that further enhance the online experience.

(Photo: Screenshot from @ UbisoftConnect’s Twitter post’) UbisoftConnect’s new chat app fully encrypts your combo: here’s more details

We are pleased to announce that the new chat service will be available in desktop apps and PC overlays within a few weeks. The first part of the deployment will take place on Monday, May 31st. For more information, please read below >>> https://t.co/R9cBBMhTrK pic.twitter.com/7IDDfrjfbh

— Ubisoft Connect (@UbisoftConnect) May 28, 2021

If you don’t know what Ubisoft Connect is, this is your company’s multiplayer and communications service. It was specially designed to provide an experience similar to the achievements and other rewards offered by other giant game publishers and developers.

“Since its launch, we have been committed to providing one global ecosystem for all platforms,” says Ubisoft.

“As part of this, we made the difficult decision to remove chat from the PC overlay when we returned to the blueprints to refresh the service from scratch to match the rest of the Ubisoft Connect experience,” he added. It was. A huge game publisher.

New advanced features of Ubisoft Connect

Ubisoft is currently releasing updates to its popular gaming products such as Assassin’s Creed Valhara. However, the giant game publisher said it is currently focusing on Connect multiplayer services.

(Photo: Photo by Jens Schlueter / Getty Images) Participants are sitting on their computer monitors to play video games at the 2019 DreamHack Video Game Festival on February 15, 2019 in Leipzig, Germany. The three-day event brings together game enthusiasts from mainly German-speaking countries to events such as esports tournaments, cosplay contests, and 1,500-participating LAN parties.

Read also: Netflix Play Something feature released on Android, Geekend Week announced in June

According to the latest report from The Gamer, new features in Ubisoft Connect include the latest chat app that can encrypt user messages. Apart from this, the popular Ubisoft Connect also offers block user functionality, user reports, and large group chats.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft has also confirmed that Connect’s new app will replace the current chat service offered on the platform. This means that once the new chat app is fully established, active chats and old conversation history will be deleted, so users will have to prepare for the arrival of the new chat app.

Other features that arrived

In addition, Ubisoft Forums reported that the new large-scale group chat feature is currently limited to 24 members. Giant game publishers said this would allow them to maintain the best user experience they offer.

However, Ubisoft said existing groups with less than 24 users will remain the same. This means that these groups do not have the ability to add members.

Group chat limits apply only if you do not complete the maximum number of users within 30 days.

Stay open in TechTimes for the latest news about Ubisoft Connect and other popular communications services.

Related article: Poparazzi reaches $ 135 million in value after becoming the number one app on the App Store-is it better than IG?

This article is owned by TechTimes

Author: Griffin Davis

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos