Joint Statement by US and French Energy Ministers on Energy Technology and Policy Resolutions





The following is the text of a joint statement by the French and United States Departments of Energy.

French Minister of Ecology Transition Barbara Pompiri and US Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm issued a joint statement today.

France and the United States share a common goal and determination to combat climate change and work towards achieving the ambitious goals set out in the Paris Agreement. Our ministries, the French Ministry of Environmental Transition and the US Department of Energy, are now leveraging cutting-edge research and science to dramatically accelerate the development of energy technology, breakthrough innovations, and policies. We are urgently working to mitigate our climate crisis. We provide a cleaner, safer and richer future.

We are united with common ambitions on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Achieving zero net carbon emissions by 2050. To achieve this common goal, all existing emission-free technologies currently available must be leveraged while at the same time strengthening research, development and deployment. A suite of zero-emission energy sources and systems. Ensuring that these energy systems are efficient and reliable, and integrating a larger share of renewable energy combined with nuclear energy, which is an important part of today’s electricity production in both countries, is to accelerate the energy transition. Is important to. Achieving this common goal also requires zero-emission power supplies and a wide variety of favorable financing terms across the scope of the system.

In this regard, France and the United States are committed to cooperating with new technologies and the ongoing energy transition to make a significant contribution to zero carbon production solutions. Innovative decarbonized power systems, including innovative nuclear technology and new designs such as small modular, micro and other advanced nuclear reactors, contribute to the expansion of renewable energy and local electrification. The sector helps provide drinking water to water-stressed areas and supports a range of cleaner industrial applications. ..

We are committed to turning the threat posed by climate change into an opportunity to revitalize the energy sector and develop clean industries and technologies. Our ministries are innovating advanced decarbonization energy technologies in multiple sectors, including long-term storage, advanced transportation, smart energy systems, carbon capture utilization and storage, and advanced nuclear power. Both are significant contributors to zero-carbon power generation solutions, and we are confident that the move to clean energy will promote high-paying long-term employment that is locally employed, employs a diverse workforce and revitalizes the entire community. I am.

Minister Pompiri said: To achieve the ambitious goals set by the Paris Agreement and effectively address climate change issues, the world’s leading economies need to gather their strengths and technological assets to bring about innovative zero-carbon solutions. there is. Together with the United States, we aim to gain international momentum in these aspects from the perspective of COP26 in the future.

Granholm confirms that. As major innovators, the United States and France are taking stepping steps towards an irreversible path to a net-zero economy by 2050. We need to leverage all zero-emission power generation technologies to urgently provide innovative solutions that can be deployed worldwide. , Nuclear power, renewable energy, CCUS, etc.

