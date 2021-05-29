Intel Quietly Launches Tiger Lake B Series Desktop CPUs





Intel has been pretty quiet in the desktop CPU market these days, but they’re working pretty behind the scenes. And that’s clear in this relatively stealth release.

(Photo: Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images) A ​​sign with the logo at the Silicon Valley headquarters of Intel, a computer hardware maker in Santa Clara, California, on August 17, 2017.

WCCFTech reported that TeamBlue has released a small number of Tiger Lake B-series CPUs in a fairly modest manner, launching for 11th generation platforms. A total of four different CPUs have been released: i9-11900KB, i7-11700B, i5-11500B, i3-11100B.

These four chips are probably the last in the Intel Tiger Lake series, as Team Blue is preparing for the imminent launch of the Alder Lake Line.

The new Intel chip also seems to be aimed at both small form factor and enthusiast systems, each with its own number of cores and low TDP (65 watts).

According to a Tom’s Hardware report, Intel also quietly added to the Ark database just before booting these CPUs. It was there that the desktop designations for these chips were confirmed early.

Also read: Tiger Lake CPU Performance: Intel’s 11th Generation Processor Runs Single Core Turbo Up to 4.8GHz with Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel Tiger Lake-B: See details

All new Tiger Lake CPUs are very interesting because they all contain the single letter “B” suffix in their names.

This means that the chips are offered in a special form factor called BGA or ball grid array.

By its most basic definition, BGA is a method of permanently mounting a microprocessor, such as a CPU, on a designated main board. This means that Intel’s new Tiger Lake processors cannot be removed for upgrades. You buy them, and you are stuck with them throughout their lives.

(Photo: Mustafa Shifuchi / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Antalya, Turkey-February 15: In the photo in this illustration, you can see the Intel processor in Antalya, Turkey on February 15, 2021.

But if you’re really stuck on a CPU like this, not everything is bad. By spec, these new Tiger Lake chips aren’t pushovers. A quick glance at what’s under the hood proves this.

According to the Intel Ark database, both the 11700B and 11900KB have 8 cores and 16 threads with a highly efficient 65 watt TDP.

For the 11500B, the user gets 6 cores and 12 threads, and the 11100B gets 4 cores and 8 threads. Enough power for modern workloads. Also, all CPUs seem to support Intel’s latest Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB) technology. This allows you to boost your clock up to 5.3GHz without any problems.

However, it is still unclear whether this is an all-core boost or a single-core boost. But even without the TVB, the boost clock can go up to 4.6-4.9 GHz, which is very impressive.

Is it enough to hunt down fans to Alder Lake?

As mentioned earlier, these recently released Tiger Lake chips cannot be upgraded. That is, the platform is locked and upgrades to Alder Lake are not allowed.

If you’re really looking for a 12th generation chip in the future, you might be able to give the new Tiger Lake CPU a wider sleeper. What’s more, Alder Lake seems to be coming soon anyway, and HWinfo has already added support for some LGA1700 motherboards to its database in early May.

Related: Intel Alder Lake-S Sample CPU Leak: 16C / 24T model has a large boost clock

This article is owned by TechTimes

RJ piercing script work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos