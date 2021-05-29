Five biggest Google Pixel 6 leaks ever discovered





For the best Android smartphones, Google Pixels hasn’t created our list for some time. Still, the past few weeks have brought Google Pixel 6 leaks and news whirlwinds, and we hope Google can overcome its overwhelming Pixel 5 launch.

We recently saw leaked renderings about what the Pixel 6 looks like, allegations of 6 and 6 Pro specs, and the announcement of an Android 12 tool that is exclusively timed on Pixel smartphones. The latter could give the Pixel 6 an edge in other upcoming Android phones like the Galaxy S22.

If you miss some or all of the recent leaks, here’s a summary of the most intriguing or most disappointing Pixel 6 specs and rumors of the past. Month.

1. Fundamental pixel redesign

Front and back show Google Pixel 6 Pro (Image credit: OnLeaks / Digit.in)

In the last two weeks, two tipsters – Jon Prosser and OnLeaks – have independently obtained photos of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (or at least a prototype version). The renderings they leaked seemed similar enough to suggest that Pixel 6 would do a really radical and stylish redesign.

The first leak is the Pixel 6’s slim bezel, glass back, protruding rear camera block with two rear cameras (three for the 6 Pro), a bright orange strip at the top, and in-screen fingerprints. I clarified how the sensor is equipped.

Then, focusing on the design and specifications of the Pixel 6 Pro, a second leak occurred. The Pro reportedly has a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm (6.45 x 3 x 0.35 inch) dimensions, and three cameras (wide-angle, telephoto telephoto lens, third unspecified lens). , Dual stereo speakers, wireless charging.

Specs aside, Google’s Pixel redesign was a positive sign for us. With the exception of the “XL” Pixel’s resurrection, the Pixel 6 actually has a distinctive personality, but the Pixel 5’s design was more functional than attractive.

2. (Unfortunately) Samsung CPU

Snapdragon 888 (Image credit: Qualcomm)

In March, I heard that Google is co-developing a system-on-chip (SoC) with Samsung to power the 2021 Pixel smartphone. Just as Apple’s proprietary chips make the iPhone perform better than the more powerful Snapdragon hardware, Google’s SoC will rival or outperform Qualcomm when running Android 12. I was expecting it.

Unfortunately, the leaked results of the Pixel 6 Performance Verification Test (PVT) unit suggest that Google’s Whitechapel chip runs about as fast as the Snapdragon 870. There are Snapdragon 888s like the Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 9.

Google seems to use the same Mali-G78 GPU as on the international Galaxy S21 with the Exynos 2100 SoC chipset. Many sites assume this means the Pixel 6 is as fast as the S21, but AnandTech has run a detailed test comparing the 2100 with the Snapdragon 888, with the Snapdragon surpassing Exynos in most metrics. I found that.

Yes, Google has traditionally sold the Pixel at mid-range prices, and leaker @heyitsyogesh claims that the Pixel 6 matches “other major mobile chips” in “raw AI performance.” Still, it’s unclear at this point if Google’s flagship product actually matches other 2021 phones in terms of speed and graphics.

3. Upgraded Pixel camera and display

The Google Pixel 5 (above) didn’t surprise us with the camera. (Image credit: Future)

The Whitechapel revelation disappointed us, but other Pixel 6 specs were announced at the same time to ease the blow.

To get started, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a 120Hz display, which will be upgraded with the Pixel 5’s 90Hz refresh rate. To get better graphics, you’ll need a Pro with a 6.67-inch curved QHD display, but the Base 6 has a 6.4-inch flat display, which can stick to FHD.

I’ve also heard that the Pixel 6 and Pro have a larger camera sensor that has been upgraded over the Pixel 5. In our review, the 5 was generally suitable for photography, but we struggled with night shots and zoom photos, so we’re expecting this. New sensors will be improved in those areas.

Both phones support millimeter-wave 5G and sub 6GHz, making them more reliable for 5G phone fans. And while the Pro clearly has a 5,000mAh battery, the Pixel 6’s battery is slightly smaller.

4. Automatic translation app: Pixel only

You don’t need an app with Android 12 in stock (image credit: Shutterstock)

During Google IO 2021, Google announced that Android 12’s Material You redesign (modifying the Android UI in all apps to include selected colors) will only be available on Pixel smartphones. .. Indeed, we know that other rumored Android 12 features will also be launched as Android-only stock.

One such feature is automatic app translation. It uses Google Translate to change the text of all apps to the default language. XDA Developers first discovered the leaked Android 12 beta code in April and confirmed on May 26 that Google was actively investigating this feature.

Google may allow other Android skins access to this feature in the future, but Google seems to be using timed software to make its pixels look more appealing to consumers.

5. Will Ultra Wideband appear on the Pixel?

New iPhone uses UWB to track Apple AirTags (Image Credit: Apple)

In early May, some tech agencies heard rumors that Google was considering adding ultra-wideband (UWB) to the Pixel 6.

This is a short-range communication protocol that allows the phone to easily connect to other nearby devices. Apple will use it on the iPhone 12 to pinpoint Apple’s new AirTag tracker, and the Galaxy S21 will use UWB to search for Samsung Galaxy SmartTag as well.

If Google really intends to add UWB to Pixel 6, it’s logically possible that Google is planning to create its own tracker. This may sync with Google Home in some way. However, it’s true that Google plans to use UWB to unlock the car once Android 12 is released.

