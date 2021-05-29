Biden’s initial budget will increase spending on cyber and technology. Give federal government a 2.7% salary increase-FCW





budget

Biden’s initial budget will increase spending on cyber and technology.May 28, 2021 giving federal government a 2.7% salary increase by Natalie Alms, Justin Katz, Chris Riotta and Lauren C. Williams

The Biden administration announced a $ 6 trillion 2022 fiscal year budget on Friday. This includes $ 1.5 trillion in discretionary spending across the federal agency.

The discretionary request calls for $ 769 billion in non-defense costs and $ 735 billion in defense programs. Of that amount, $ 715 billion has been allocated to the Pentagon, which has been largely flat since 2021.

The proposal includes $ 58.4 billion in IT spending across the private sector. Pentagon IT spending aggregates are not documented, but should eventually be posted to the Federal IT Dashboard. The 2021 figure was $ 37.7 billion.

On the labor side, the Biden administration is proposing a 2.7% salary increase to the private federal government. This is consistent with the salary increase funded by the DOD budget request.

IT spending

Private spending of $ 58.4 million is 2.4% above the 2021 estimate. Some of the big gains are the Treasury, which is an increase of $ 860 million compared to 2021, and the Department of Homeland Security, which is proposed to increase $ 734 million compared to 2021. And the Department of Homeland Security, which is proposing an increase of $ 852 million. A few decliners include NASA and the Department of Commerce.

The budget also includes a $ 500 million increase in the Technology Modernization Fund. This brings TMF’s total capital to approximately $ 1.7 billion. The government has promoted a yearless revolving fund as a way for government agencies to modernize legacy IT and enhance cybersecurity.

The proposal includes a $ 100 million demand for the Ministry of Labor to develop a state unemployment insurance IT solution that “can be deployed to the state to ensure timely and equitable access to benefits.” I will. According to the proposal, this effort is “[set] Extensive change stages to modernize the program. “

The Biden administration features plans to accelerate cloud adoption, “arranging federal agencies to transform the use of such technology into maximum telework during the COVID-19 pandemic,” and “continuing the mission.” It makes it possible quickly and skillfully. “

Matthew Cornelius, Executive Director of the Alliance for Digital Innovation, tells FCW that the technology budget is “the Biden administration’s true commitment that IT is the basis for achieving the Build Back Better agenda.” “The increase in almost every institution is an attempt to remedy the constant reductions that the institution saw in the previous administration.”

Labor force

The government has proposed an average salary increase of 2.7% across the private federal workforce, but the proposal does not analyze how local wages are considered.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) Proposed a salary increase as “a major step towards the goal of competitive compensation for the federal workforce.” He also called on his colleagues to pursue his long-standing goal of passing a bill that would give the federal government a 3.2% hike.

This request also provides broader insight into Biden’s federal workforce program.

“After decades of underinvestment in the modern workforce, failed trade union alliances, and continued and unjustified attacks on its independence, civil servants need repairs and reconstruction,” it reads.

Biden’s demands have been set up for institutions subject to the Chief Human Resources Officer, especially for positions that are difficult to fill in technical and other ways, across a new centralized government set up to improve employment outcomes. We are seeking to join the Employment Evaluation Support Team. We also require these institutions to “create and fund talent teams at the component level.”

The OPM will provide government agencies with comprehensive guidance on hiring flexibility and competitive hiring practices to “promote the proliferation of talent in government”. To do this, government agencies rehire “in a grade commensurate with the experience achieved while working outside the government, rather than limiting such employees to the grade level at which they left.” It also includes regulations that make it easier to regain the former federal government by allowing it.

The budget requires government agencies to revive internship programs and include internships in their workforce plans. According to the budget, the number of paid internships in the government has decreased from more than 60,000 in 2010 to 4,000 in 2020.

Biden is asking the Human Resources Department for a total of $ 197 million, an increase of $ 37 million from last year’s funding. The budget also demands $ 46 million from the Merit Systems Protection Board, a quasi-judiciary body that hears federal appeals regarding government personnel actions. This is an increase of over $ 1.5 million. The Federal Bureau of Labor Relations, the governing body for federal labor relations, is expected to be just over $ 29.2 million, compared to $ 26.6 million last year.

Cyber ​​security

The White House is seeking $ 9.8 billion in cybersecurity funding to protect federal private sectors. The budget also includes an additional $ 500 million for the Technology Modernization Fund and $ 750 million for response from a hacking campaign against SolarWinds.

Biden’s budget has repeatedly cited SolarWinds hacking as a justification for cybersecurity-related demands, but does not seem to mention the president’s recent executive order.

Private ministries are seeking a total of $ 1.2 billion more in cybersecurity-related investments than in 2021. Each year, DHS aims to increase its largest agency, demanding about $ 300 million more than last year.

