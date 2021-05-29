Far Cry 6 is revealed.Male / female protagonist, pet crocodile, and adorable two-legged puppy





Far Cry 6 has just been released and Ubisoft seems to be taking every step towards the next generation of open world shooters.

(Photo: Ubisoft Store)

Mercury News reported that the next “Far Cry” game was finally featured in the worldwide gameplay release.

“Breaking Bad” star Giancarlo Esposito plays the game’s main villain, Anton Castillo, as the foil of player character Dani Rojas, a former soldier who joined a freedom fighter group called Libertad. It works.

Ubisoft has taken Far Cry 6 to new heights by introducing fresh gameplay elements not seen in previous articles in the series, and the acceptance of first fans is very positive. Looks like.

The game will be released on October 7, according to an Engadget report, and will be available on all major platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.

Ubisoft didn’t seem to be able to wait until the E32021 showcase in a few weeks, but we won’t complain. “Far Cry 6” seems to be a step further than “Far Cry 5” and is set in what seems to be the largest game world in the series. The game is played primarily in Yarra, a fictional country based in Cuba.

“Far Cry 6”: Take FPS gameplay in a different direction

First, PCGamesN reports that Ubisoft allows players to choose between a male version and a female version of the main character, Dani. This isn’t the first time the series has offered an option (it existed in Far Cry 5), but Far Cry 6 has abolished the “silent protagonist” metaphor and has a plump inside story for ticks. Is giving.

(Photo: Epic Games Store)

But that’s clearly not the biggest gameplay change the game brings.

In Far Cry 6, Ubisoft uses a Cuban philosophy called “resolver,” which means “pass through.” This means that players can literally combine different gears into weapons of mass destruction.

The gameplay trailer shows off an array of improvised weapons that can only be found in “Mad Max” and “Borderlands” games. One of the most devastating weapons seems to be the Minigun attached to the engine of an old motorcycle. Or it could be a Supremo backpack that launches a rocket at the enemy.

And this is fun. A CD-launching gun that sounds “Makarena” while defeating the bad guys.

Hard to believe? Then watch this YouTube video of the gameplay overview trailer. You will see what all the fuss is.

Furry (and scaly) companions

In “Far Cry 6”, there are two animal companions with confirmed mites. First, there is the crocodile Guapo (“handsome” in Spanish) in a shirt and the two-legged dachshund puppy Chorizo.

(Photo: https: //www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/p/far-cry-6)

Given Guapo’s strength and deadly row of teeth, he is the perfect animal ally to take out enemy guards in one fell swoop. There is not much surprise there.

But Chorizo, that’s another story. Chorizo ​​himself isn’t a very aggressive dog, so it’s literally distracting and cute, allowing you to immerse your enemies while sneaking in and quietly defeating them. Yes, cuteness as a weapon. Ubisoft is not playing.

So far, much has been revealed about the game, but Ubisoft is also an exhibitor at E3 2021, so fans can expect more details at the Ubi showcase in June.

