Why innovation is the main focus of this identity security company





Freeing up the right work tools for team members is by no means a fresh concern. However, as Ayan Basu, Senior Manager of Product Management at SailPoint, has observed, the changing work environment is more prominently centered on identity security concerns.

Nowadays, everything is in the cloud, COVID-19 is certainly accelerating, and the trend to protect assets is even more important. Bass said that having teleworkers essentially exposes things more and raises the threat level.

It’s certainly a timely review. Consider intelligence such as the Forresters Predictions 2021 report: A report released last fall predicts that remote work will rise to 300% of pre-COVID levels, and 30% of organizations will have cloud and security and security in 2021. We anticipate more investment in risk. As a team member of an Austin-based identity security company for enterprises in the cloud, Adeline Chew identified how changing conditions affect the contents of cards in the SailPoints business.

Chew, an engineering manager with a focus on reliability and performance, says it’s important for companies to be reassured about their employees working from home.

SailPoint

Earlier this year, SailPoint gained more resources to navigate the space after completing the acquisition of Intello, which provides SaaS management capabilities, and ERP Maestro, which specializes in risk and compliance software. Seeing where the market is heading and what customers need to buy them gives us a way to get there sooner, not later, and the bus Told.

The company is staffing because the acquisition is fresh. This is an opportunity for team members to further increase the potential for innovation. Becky Tran, senior engineering manager who manages the access, request, and approval engineering teams, says that more employees increase the ability to solve problems and take risks.

Below, the trio emphasized its current major projects, why innovation companies’ core values ​​enhance their professional experience, and more.

What is your respective team currently working on?

Tran: Access requests and approvals are a core part of the product, so our team interacts frequently with all teams. We want to be proactive and save our customers time. For example, can you send an alert that this person may not be accessible? These are some of the questions my team plans to investigate about machine learning products and other new products.

Chew: We are currently working on enabling application performance management or monitoring to be more proactive in identifying potential issues. We’ve improved our metrics and alerts to identify when problems are likely to occur, take action before customers contact us, and use trace data to predict potential improvements.

Bus: One of the big initiatives is about workflow automation. This is to build product drag-and-drop workflow capabilities to help customers solve their challenges. This provides the flexibility and integration capabilities to get the most out of your product and integrate it into your application ecosystem. The long-term plan is to focus on that low-code / no-code aspect. Another big area is enhanced business intelligence for customers.

ID management 101

The easiest way to explain that is like a club with a bouncer, SailPoint senior security strategist Mike Kaiser told the built-in earlier. And he checks your identity and allows you to enter or not. Identity management basically provides a list of who is in and out of the bouncer.

Innovation is one of the company’s core values. What does innovation mean for each of you? And how does that affect the work of your respective team?

Tran: SailPoint’s innovation is also curiosity. We have a lot of expertise in the subject area, but there are also many new people who can see things from different angles. SailPoint offers our customers the opportunity to explore the space in their own way and solve problems in a variety of ways.

Chew: You have the opportunity to explore new technologies, ideas, processes and products. The core values ​​of innovation allow us to explore new things to address new problems and challenges that arise in an effective and efficient way.

Bus: The future of what we do will continue to revolve around keeping the core data of our customers and partners safe. I think we’re seeing more and more a lot of collaborative innovations with other software and security vendors to protect everything that is sensitive to the extent that a company does business in the cloud.

SailPoint has different problems to solve and different ways to solve them.

What does it mean for engineers to make the platform more open and extensible?

Tran: Dependency management can be complicated. Setting good standards in the API allows teams to work on initiatives without slowing things down or involving large groups of engineers. Ultimately, the product can be made even more complex without the engineering organization complicating it. Being API-first, you can get very quick feedback on what works and what doesn’t.

Chew: We work very closely with the platform team. They own a platform, which is very accessible and open to other teams. You want to standardize how metrics are rendered for each team. These changes are automatically absorbed by all microservices to extend the service. This allows for standardization, collaboration, and easy integration.

Bus: What we do from a development perspective and a platform perspective makes the life of an engineer easier. Our API is in much better shape. There are reusable services that they can use and easily integrate when other teams want to make things. Development is further optimized by SaaS services. Not only does it make the lives of external partners easier, but it also focuses on the inside.

Sailpoint Toolbox

Java, SpringBoot, AWS, Kafka, and Angular are just a few elements of the SailPoints tech stack. According to Tran, SailPoint is very open to accepting new technologies and approaches if it helps its customers.

How has the company been successful with the recent acquisition of ERP Maestro and Intello by SailPoints?

Tran: The ERP Maestro solution actually works in tandem with our solution, opening up some new technologies. This acquisition has led to much faster research than we could do alone. Now we have a new view that expands how we see the separation of duties.

Basu: Intellos SaaS management offers many new areas for innovation. There are thousands of new applications being built and deployed. SaaS management does a very good job of identifying all the applications that an employee might use.

Finally, I hear your team is growing significantly. What are new employees looking forward to?

Tran: As we interact with many other teams, and with more and more customers participating, the opportunities for my team are enormous. At SailPoint, you really listen to new people and push them, just as you push veterans.

Chew: What’s exciting for engineers on the performance and reliability team is that we’re in the early stages of getting ready to be proactive, so there’s an opportunity to help drive the direction of technology. is. Examine the new options to see how to resolve the issue that needs to be resolved.

Bus: As the platform ecosystem grows, more people will be needed to build new features. For example, we are building a whole new connection layer that allows connections to be performed in a smooth, low-code manner. This means that non-technical people need to be able to build these connections. These new initiatives are exciting.

