11-inch and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro





Since the iPad Pro debuted in 2015, Apple has offered two different sizes of high-end tablets. One is the size of a regular iPad or iPad Air (initially 10.5 inches, now 11 inches), and the other is the always larger 12.9-inch version, a size only available on the iPad Pro.

The two sizes are traditionally basically the same, with the larger version about $ 200 more expensive. The choice was easy. If you need a larger display, pay more. But the iPad Pro with the new M1 isn’t another animal. First, the price difference has widened to $ 300, due to the huge difference between the 12.9-inch models. A new HDR display with a mini LED backlight. Here’s how the two pros attack and whether it’s worth spending so much money on the flagship iPad:

Update 5/28: Added information about M1 processor and RAM.

11-inch vs 12.9-inch iPad Pro: Technical Specifications 11-inch iPad Pro 12.9-inch iPad Pro Starting Price $ 799 $ 1099 Screen Size 11 ″ 12.9 ″ Size (H x W x D) 9.74 ″ x 7.02 ″ x 0.23 ″ 11.04 ″ x 8.46 ″ x 0.25 ″ Weight 1.03 lbs 1.5 lbs Colors Silver, Space Gray Silver, Space Gray DisplayLiquid Retina, ProMotion, True Tone, 600 Knit BrightnessLiquid Retina, ProMotion, True Tone, 1000/1600 Knit brightnessProcessorM1M1Storage128 / 256 / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB128 / 256 / 512GB / 1TB / 2TBAuthenticationFace IDFaceID Rear Camera 12MPf / 1.8 Wide10MP f / 2.4 UltraWideLiDAR Scanner 12MPf / 1.8 Wide10MP f / 2.4 UltraWideLiDAR Scanner Front Camera 12MPf / 2.4 Ultra Wide12MP f / 2.4 Ultra WideWireless Function 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.05 G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 11-inch vs 12.9-inch iPad Pro: All the same

As in the previous year, the two tablets have the same processor (Apple M1), storage options (128GB to 2TB), the same front camera (12MP True Depth), the same rear camera (12MP wide + 10MP ultra wide), and the same quad speaker array. Features, and microphone, same wireless connection (Wi-Fi 6 + 5G), same estimated battery life (about 10 hours with Wi-Fi).

So both iPads are the best iPads Apple has ever made. The M1 processor is faster than the iPhone 12 and iPad Air’s A14, with full sub 6Ghz and millimeter-wave 5G connectivity available instead of LTE, and even self-cameras are delayed in upgrading. Speed ​​testing shows that the M1 is as fast as a Mac, making the iPad Pro you buy a ridiculously fast and powerful tablet that can handle everything you throw over the years to come.

11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro: RAM

The new iPad Pro is Apple’s first tablet with the RAM listed in the technical specifications. And it’s more than before. Previous generation iPad Pros had 6GB of RAM, but newer models have either 8GB or 16GB, depending on storage. 8GB of RAM with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM with 1TB or 2TB of storage are available. The additional RAM adds an additional $ 200 to the price, but I’m not sure what the benefits are at this point. According to a tweet from Procreate, the app has a strict limit of 5GB, regardless of whether the tablet is 8GB or 16GB in size. This may change in iOS 15, but for now, its expensive additional RAM isn’t very useful.

Currently, the amount of RAM available on all M1 iPads is the same. If it becomes available in the future, we will make it available 💜

— Procreate (@Procreate) May 28, 2021 11 “vs 12.9” iPad Pro: Liquid Retina XDR

When it comes to displays, there are two differences: size and brightness. The 11-inch iPad Pro has Apple’s Liquid Retina LCD, but the 12.9-inch model has what Apple calls the “Liquid Retina XDR” display in the iPad line. It’s very similar to Apple’s Pro Display XDR in that it uses an array of thousands of micro LED backlights located in the 2596 lighting zone to provide incredible brightness and contrast.

For clarity, XDR isn’t really a problem. It’s just Apple’s marketing name for making HDR displays sound better than regular HDR. But it insists on superiority. Not to mention TrueTone and ProMotion, this is achieved with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000: 1, a wide color gamut of P3, and 1,000 knits of full-screen brightness (peak brightness of 1,600 knits). Of the best HDR display you can get anywhere. The best 4K TVs are right there and your HDR video content will look great.

Apple

The 11-inch model can handle HDR video content, but the peak brightness of 600 nits does not provide enough brightness and contrast to make HDR look like HDR unless the brightness is amplified and ideally conditioned. Hmm. With the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, that’s not a problem. The video content looks great, the images and apps are bright and crisp, and incredibly detailed. As Apple explains, “Even the most detailed HDR content with the best specular highlights, such as galaxies and action movie explosions, is more realistic than ever.”

The display is the real reason why the 12.9-inch model is $ 300 more expensive than the 11-inch model. It’s not $ 200, as it has been in the last few years. That’s a lot, but the extra $ 100 for an XDR display is certainly worth it to anyone watching a movie or TV show on the iPad.

11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro: slight difference in thickness

One of the small details to note about the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is that the new display is slightly thicker than its predecessor. The difference is only 0.5mm, 1/200 inch, but it’s there. For it to close properly, it’s enough that Apple had to tweak the latest Magic Keyboard a bit. According to Apple, the other dimensions are the same, so it can be run using the Magic Keyboard made for last year’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but it doesn’t flatten perfectly when closed.

11 “vs 12.9” iPad Pro: Storage is steep

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $ 799 and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $ 1,099, so it’s certainly not cheap. But when you look at storage options, the price is enough to turn your head around.

11-inch iPadPro 12.9-inch iPadPro128GB $ 799 $ 1,099256GB $ 899 $ 1,199512GB $ 1,099 $ 1,3991TB $ 1,499 $ 1,7992TB $ 1,899 $ 2,199

The 1TB and 2TB hierarchies are much larger than before. The reason is RAM. The new iPad Pro has an M1 processor, so it also has 8 GB of RAM. This is already more than any iPad ever. But if you get a 1TB or 2TB model, you’ll also get 16GB of RAM, which adds an additional $ 200. I’m not sure if I would recommend that much RAM or storage for my iPad, but if you can afford it, choose it.

11 “vs 12.9” iPad Pro: Costs to grow

It’s already been established that this year’s additional $ 100 price difference is more than justified by the 12.9-inch mini LED display, but you probably won’t pay more than $ 300. Some accessories cost more on larger models than on smaller ones.

You will almost certainly want to get an Apple Pencil. That’s $ 129 no matter what iPad you have. The Magic Keyboard costs $ 299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $ 349 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. A simple Smart Folio costs $ 79 for a small iPad Pro and $ 99 for a large iPad Pro. The smart keyboard folio costs $ 179 for the smaller model and $ 199 for the larger model. Most third-party cases, covers, and keyboards follow suit. For example, Logitech’s Combo Touch costs $ 199 for the smaller model and $ 229 for the larger model.

The 11-inch iPad Pro is a great machine and one of the best tablets ever made, but if you decide to buy a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you’ll have to make an investment. Not only is it an extra expense, it’s also the decision to get the best and most luxurious tablet Apple has ever made. And believe us, you will not regret the decision.

