Buy Brook Linen Sheets at 15% Off





Get the most comfortable sheets you’ve tried at Brooklinen this weekend and get 15% off. (Photo: Brook linen)

For a variety of reasons, I’m looking forward to a three-day Memorial Day weekend. Some of us go to the beach for the first time all year round, while others travel for a mini vacation. Still, some people enjoy three consecutive days of sleep at noon, and if you fall into the latter camp, it’s the best seat sale we’ve ever rolled up and a deal just for you. ..

Until Wednesday, June 2nd, bedding and bath brand Brook Linen offers 15% off all products on its website. Certain space products are excluded from this discount, but shoppers can take advantage of it to reduce the price of bed sheets, bath towels, bathrobes and bathroom decorations.

Brooklinen’s Luxe Core seatset is available from $ 114.75. This is a 15% discount from the suggested retail price of $ 135. This collection includes 1 flat sheet, 1 sheet and 2 pillowcases. Thanks to the cotton and satin weave, we chose it as our favorite bed sheet set of the year because of its very smooth feel. I also like the fact that these sheets can wrap mattresses up to 15 inches deep. In addition, this bedding provides a little heavy weight, does not heat us, is not wrinkled in the dryer, and is offered in several colors and patterns to suit your decoration.

Side sleepers are perfect for Brook linen down pillows. (Photo: Reviewed.com)

Brook linen down pillows are also available and can be purchased for $ 84.15. This is a $ 14.85 reduction from the list price of $ 99. We are a big fan of this headrest and named it our favorite down pillow because of the different densities offered to the sleepers. Our testers have reported that the solid options that are best suited for side sleepers support and support the head and neck with its dense loft, while the plush pillow (best for stomach sleepers) is ” I discovered that it feels like a “thin, puffy cloud.” Backsleepers, on the other hand, can opt for branded luxury pillows.

There is a Brook linen down comforter to complete the new bed setup. This is also 15% off the regular $ 159 and is lightweight at $ 135.15. The plastic-like look of this comforter, designed to keep the feathers out, prevented you from reaching the top of the best comforter list, but we like its warmth and you have If you have one, it’s a good idea to snuggle up to it and pair it with a duvet cover.

Thanks to this extensive collection of bed essentials, you can start your 3-day weekend right away with a set of fresh bedding!

