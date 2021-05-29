NVIDIA LHR GPUs tested: Is it really effective in limiting mining performance?





The NVIDIA LHR GPU was one of the solutions proposed by Team Green to address the global shortage of graphics cards (along with a dedicated CMP or cryptocurrency mining processor). But are they really effective in their envisioned job of preventing miners from hooking up on the latest GPUs?

(Photo: Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images) Nvidia hq Signage with logo at Silicon Valley headquarters in Nvidia, a computer graphics hardware company in Santa Clara, California, August 17, 2017.

Well, this was the exact question asked by the Hardware Heaven people. They have returned with relatively promising results in the wake of a Chinese website called ExpReview testing the LHR version of the RTX 3060 from NVIDIA.

Tests have shown that the LHR GPU operated at half the mining capacity of the Vanilla RTX 3060 and clocked in at 20-22 MH / s with a peak power consumption of 119 watts compared to the previous 40 MH / s.

It was in Ethereum, which is currently the most popular of all cryptocurrencies mined recently.

Besides the RTX 3060, NVIDIA seems to have manufactured the new RTX 3080 Ti as an LHR GPU. The 3080Ti’s Ethereum mining performance has also recently been tested, according to a Tom’s Hardware report. Twitter users using the username @kavka_Chow found test results for the 3080 Ti. This revealed a performance of 58 MH / s at a high consumption of 299 watts.

NVIDIA and its cryptocurrency measures

It’s worth noting that NVIDIA itself claimed that the GPU shortage would continue until the end of 2021. As a result, the company has tried everything it can to upset miners from buying all the shares of the latest RTX 3000 card. But is it really working?

(Photo: Wei Leng Tay / Bloomberg via Getty Images) Advanced Micro Device Inc. Radeon RX 570 Graphic Processing Unit (GPU), Left, Intel Corp. Heat Heater and Fan (HSF) for Central Processing Unit (CPU), Right, On Tuesday, January 23, 2018, it will appear inside the cryptocurrency “mining rig” sitting at the desk of the office of Wilson Josup, Open Computing Pte Director in Singapore.

not really. Currently, GPU Apocalypse is still in full swing, and it seems that the amount of LHR cards and CMPs will not slow down anytime soon.

Perhaps one reason is the fact that there aren’t many LHR GPUs on the market. And it was reported that NVIDIA itself, if any, shipped them to Internet cafes (which “definitely” use cards for games) rather than real gamers.

Apart from that, many of the latest NVIDIA RTX cards sell MSRPs at double, triple, and even quadruple, both domestically and internationally. It’s the complete madness out there, and stocks are heavily affected by both the cryptocurrency mining boom and the shortage of semiconductors.

Is there light at the end of the tunnel?

Currently, there is not much hope, but there is one thing that is certain. That is, the crypto market crash is only a matter of time.

For all computer enthusiasts out there, this situation is not new. Do you remember the crypto boom of 2016-2017? GPUs like the RX480 and some cards in the GTX 10 series were also hard to find. But eventually the market collapsed and the prices of these cards fell accordingly. It’s likely to happen. When that happens, gamers around the world will sigh a great relief.

