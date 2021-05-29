



Realme GT is a flagship product with a Snapdragon 888 processor and a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Creator Akshay Kumar 4432 reads Mumbai Updated: May 29, 2021 11:46 am Realme GT India seems to be coming soon and will be posted on the brand’s website shortly.

Realme is ready to launch the latest X-series smartphone called Realme X7 Max 5G in India at the event on May 31st. The phone will be introduced as a flagship 5G phone with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Apart from Realme X7 Max 5G, the company seems to be planning to launch yet another premium smartphone called Realme GT in the near future. Just days before the launch of the new Realme X-series handsets, Realme GT appeared on the Realme Indias website with the Coming Soon tag.

In summary, Realme introduced the Realme GT to the Chinese domestic market in March. The flagship phone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and more powerful Snapdragon 888 processor. The handset flaunts a stainless steel VC cooling system that seems to provide better heat dissipation than steam cooling solutions. In particular, the device has a special GT mode that removes all restrictions on the phone’s processor, screen, and OS to provide full performance. This feature certainly captivates the gaming community.

As for other specifications, the Realme GT features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED Full HD + display with a large screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The Snapdragon 888 SoC in the handset comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. In the camera section, the handset has a 64MP Sony IMX682 main shooter, an 8MP secondary snapper, and a 2MP macro lens. Surviving the entire package is a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Realme has yet to reveal the exact release date of Realme GT India. In particular, the company is holding a domestic 5G session on June 10th, so brands may mention Realme GT during the event.

The upcoming Realme X7 Max 5G will be the first smartphone in India to use the MediaTek Dimensity processor. There are no hints on pricing from the brand, but reports show that prices can start at around Rs 28,000. Apart from the Realme X7 Max 5G, the brand will also debut two smart TVs in the country.

When will Realme GT be released in India? Realme will be available in June as the Realme GT is coming soon on its Indian website. What is the screen refresh rate for Realme GT? Realme GT’s flagship features a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Which processor powers the Realme GT? Realme GT is a premium smartphone equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. How much battery capacity is available in Realme GT? The Realme GT is powered by a powerful 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

