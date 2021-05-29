Tesla / Apple connection that integrates the two worlds





When Tesla revoked access to self-driving beta tests for some drivers, many understood what was happening behind the scenes. Consumer data showed that some driving practices were inconsistent with the objectives of the pilot program. Tesla cars are more technical than cars, at least in the traditional sense. They integrate hardware and software like Apple, and technical capabilities can replace human input. In fact, the Tesla / Apple experience has many similarities.

Last week, Apple launched the first iMac desktop and iPad Pro line with the M1, and early reviews praised the model for its unmatched speed, long-lasting battery, and excellent graphics, thanks in part to the processor. did. According to CNN, the M1 chip is so efficient that Apple has a greater advantage over its competitors. Still, Apple didn’t encourage many user previews of M1 products. He reportedly hesitated to let users interact with the closed source environment and mess with meticulous designs.

Again, the brand loyalty that both companies inspire is so strong that Apple and Tesla owners are each immersed in a collective, linked community that creates a dedicated, united gestalt. doing. Designing and innovating without Tesla / Apple user input is sometimes okay for these fans, as long as the final product is state-of-the-art.

Tesla / Apple Connection: iPhone with Wheels?

Katie Hooverty, a tech equity analyst at Morgan Stanley, said in a 2020 investor note that analysts tend to see Tesla thinking differently than Apple 20 years ago. .. It requires a gush of innovation. It creates investor interest.

When Apple introduced a keyboardless cell phone, the new look overturned people’s usual expectations. Tesla’s electric vehicles are designed in the same way, with a minimalist pattern that eliminates redundancy. With the addition of an oversized touch screen, a vast and unique fast-charging network, and industry-leading performance, Tesla has realized its dream of electrification.

From 2004 to 2018, Apple’s growth was fueled by the releases of the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and App Store, each generating sales comparable to Fortune 500 companies. ARK Invest says Apple’s unique strategy of vertical integration and consumer focus has allowed it to build superior products, charge higher prices and direct enthusiastic customer loyalty.

Tesla brought team members from Apple and hired a manager to import the design language and culture. Tesla’s vehicle and mobile user interface design is headed by Apple’s senior art director and former Apple employee George Blankenship leads Tesla’s retail strategy for shopping centers to showcase innovative all-electric vehicles Did.

Tesla / Apple companies manage and control the entire customer experience throughout the sales cycle. Neither is dealer- or franchise-dependent, but uses the appeal of the product to stimulate word-of-mouth and media interest (as in this article).

Apple in your pocket, a fully electric Tesla trendsetter in your garage

Tesla’s electric vehicles and Apple’s electronics are sold as premium products in the field, and the appeal of high-tech innovation is the rationale for both companies’ industry-leading product lines, which generally result in higher purchase prices. I am.

Tesla goes farther on a single charge than its competitors. Apple, like Tesla, has integrated software and hardware, making competition blind. Both Tesla and Apple have released open source software to their competitors.

It also leads to corporate leadership. The mask, which honored Tesla’s techno king in SEC filing, resembles Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, and is captivated and focused on all of its technology. From car repairs to software updates, Tesla relies on technology. Need a performance update? Tesla’s wireless update handles it. Tesla also owns and operates a manufacturing facility.

Are you a digital native consumer? please do not worry! Both companies provide a set of help steps to make the new technology very familiar, even if you are not a home technician.

Both companies create products that combine their own technologies. For Tesla, it’s an extensive fast-charging network of over 25,000 superchargers. Of course, different things can be costly. According to The Washington Post, Apple’s focus on hardware and software integration can be expensive, limited in compatibility, and rarely customized.

This year’s Model S Tesla refresh includes a yoke-style steering wheel. The half-moon shape is less ergonomic than racing and more futuristic than practical. Many people will worship it. Some will complain badly.

Data collection for Tesla / Apple privacy rights and brand improvement

Like Musk, Apple CEO Steve Jobs is known for his disdain for market research, instead claiming that Apple will lead customers to the innovations that suit them best. Today, smartphones don’t have a headphone jack, and consumers are looking for their own connected accessories.

Big Brother hasn’t been very successful in unlocking the Tesla system in the event of a crash, or unlocking Apple devices when an individual is criminally investigated. Each Tesla sold participates in a fleet of vehicles that are in constant communication with its manufacturer.

It has been argued that the most valuable asset generated by Tesla Base is data — Tesla’s advanced sensor suite installed on hundreds of thousands of vehicles collects billions of miles of data annually. .. Fleet size and data collection give Tesla the foundation it needs to become the first company to deploy fully autonomous driving on a large scale.

When Apple was preparing to store the personal data of its Chinese customers on a computer server operated by a state-owned Chinese company, Apple CEO Tim Cook claimed that the data was secure. Apple has abandoned the encryption technology used elsewhere because China did not allow it.

Instead, according to The New York Times, Chinese state officials physically control the computer. And the digital keys that unlock the information on those computers are stored in the data center for the purpose of protection. “We are making attractive attacks in China, making frequent politician-like visits and meeting with top leaders,” Cook said.

The relationship between Apple and China is full of compromises. The Tesla / China arrangement is also a series of concessions. China wants to use electrification as a way to become the world’s leading automotive industry, with companies and engineers gaining the technology and experience gained by working with global EV trendsetter Tesla. I need it. But last month, China announced a draft rule to secure the data generated by smart cars. Data collected from Chinese Tesla electric vehicles showed that the data was actually stored in China after receiving reports that Chinese troops had banned access to Tesla’s facilities.

But that’s not the only story. Tesla is developing a platform that gives customers access to the data generated by their cars. Your car provides data of interest to insurance companies, government agencies, and Tesla itself. It will be a big and significant change when users have access to the data generated by your car (your property, paid by your hard earned money).

