SpaceX competitors claim Elon Musk can monopolize space





SpaceX is still working on completing the complete Starlink satellite constellation. When a huge independent space agency finishes using it, the artificial constellation is expected to consist of thousands of Starlink satellites.

As a result, SpaceX competitors claim that Elon Musk can begin to monopolize space with thousands of Starlink satellites.

The idea was first presented by Arianespace CEO Stephane Israel. Besides him, there are other competitors, including Amazon, who are not happy with the rumored SpaceX monopoly.

It all started when Elon Musk’s Starlink Constellation project received the US regulator FCC (Federal Communications Commission). Thanks to agency approval, SpaceX will soon be able to provide broadband from space, placing thousands of satellites lower than previously announced.

Does SpaceX monopolize outer space?

According to Japan Today’s latest report, SpaceX previously asked the FCC if it could launch about 2,800 Starlink satellites into space.

Space agencies have also confirmed that once these satellites are in orbit, poorly connected areas, especially isolated areas, will eventually have access to adequate internet connections.

Elon Musk’s goal could benefit many people around the world, but some competitors say that thousands of these satellites can collide in space as Starlink satellites are launched in low earth orbit. He insisted that it could lead to sex.

“We want to have access to space for human activity, but we reject space in the western pioneer era. Low Earth orbit (1,000 from Earth),” said Arianespace CEO. It is our responsibility to ensure that (less than a kilometer) is sustainable in the long run. ”

Israel, meanwhile, added that SpaceX did it first, and the full Starlink satellite constellation could prevent other space agencies from launching their own satellites, leading to a monopoly on space. ..

Other issues raised by SpaceX Starlink

Aside from the possibility of a space monopoly, some competitors at Elon Musk argued that the satellite could become unsustainable once the Starlink constellation was completed.

This issue was raised after competitors claimed that having too many satellites in a single orbit could lead to radio interference, as reported by the Daily Mail UK. On the other hand, they added that if Starlink’s satellites continue to launch thousands of satellites in space, it could also be impractical.

