High-tech Sunday podcast with WWT, Public Sector, Chief Technology Advisor, Rickpia

In episode 34, we’ll talk with Rick Pier about “upgrading” your career, so be sure to join us. In 2020, he was recognized by HITEC as one of the 100 most influential Hispanic leaders in technology.

The Career Communication Group’s High-Tech Sunday demonstrates its talents in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through a lens of spiritual philosophy.

After 25 years in the US Army, Rick Pia joined World Wide Technology, a technology service provider based in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2015. His chief mission in the Army was the Chief Technical Advisor (CTO) and Chief Technical Advisor of the Army Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Peer is a prominent member of the US Army Signal Corps and has won the Silver Order of Mercury Prize from the Signal Corps Regiment Association. He is currently a member of the board of directors of a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the history of Army communications. Peer holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Trident University.

Peer is the Chief Technology Officer of the World Wide Technology (WWT) Public Sector, consisting of a former Chief Information Officer (CIO), Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), and seniors. Leads the Technology and Innovation Group. Vice President (SVP). The team engages customers with strategies, innovations, and transformations that focus on enterprise-scale outcomes.

Peer also leads the WWT employee resource group Hispanic Awareness and Racial / Ethnic Diversity (HEARD). In 2020, Peer was recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Hispanic Leaders in Technology by HITEC, an executive leadership organization for business and technology executives who have built an outstanding career in technology. In 2020, Pia was also recognized as one of FedScoops’ “Federal IT Best Bosses” playing a key role in providing commercial technology for use in collaboration with federal agencies.

In addition, Peer leads a charity he co-founded with his wife. Rick & Isabella Pia Ministries is dedicated to serving the underprivileged, with a particular focus on the Caribbean Sea.

The Weekly High-Tech Sunday program is created by the STEM Career Communication Group community, thought leaders, and aspiring students to focus on technological advances and achievements based on universal moral principles.

The one-hour podcast is streamed every Sunday. You can access it from Facebook and YouTube in addition to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

