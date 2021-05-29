Google Photos Free Storage Ends June 1st: What to Do Now





Google Photos has been offering unlimited free storage since its release in May 2015, but the benefits will only end on June 1st. This service has been the de facto answer for photo storage for many over the last six years. This is an important shakeup, and many will wonder if they should pay for Google Photos or look at new cloud storage services.

Only the owner of Google Pixel is amnesty. They keep “high quality” and unlimited free storage of photos and videos for the life of the device. For everyone else, this is a great opportunity to take a closer look at what other options are available and decide which one is the best photo storage solution for you.

There is no free alternative available, but there are many good and affordable paid options, some of which may have already been paid unnoticed. We’ll explain everything you need to know about the Google Photos changes that will take place on June 1st, and then take a look at the best photo storage solutions available.

Everything uploaded before June 1st is free

The first thing to know is that nothing happens to photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos before June 1st. Back up your entire collection of photos and videos to Google Photos on May 31st for safe storage. Free high resolution until Google’s server heats out (or policy changes).

(Image credit: BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com)

And even if you plan to continue using Google One as your cloud backup service (which you’ll take appropriate later), back up everything now unless you plan to save your photos and videos in full resolution. Is recommended. Anything saved to Google Photos before June 1st will not be counted in the plan’s storage limit.

Google Pixel smartphones can maintain free storage

As mentioned earlier, Pixel smartphones are the only exception to this policy change. Note that the Pixel 5 and all other current Pixel smartphones are permanently exempt from unlimited high resolution photo and video storage, but only to content uploaded from that device. please.

Google has stated that it has no plans to extend this offer to future Pixel devices, so it will be on the same boat as all other users starting with Pixel 5a or Pixel 6. This isn’t all that surprising, as Google has removed the Pixel owner from its unlimited free full-resolution photo and video storage since Pixel 4. It would be sad to see it go. You may see Google offer some kind of trial Google One subscription on your Pixel smartphone, but in the end, everyone should consider an alternative.

Can I continue to use Google Photos?

You can absolutely continue to use the same service. Google Photos doesn’t go anywhere, it’s just turned into a purely paid model. Fortunately, Google is reasonably priced and has additional bonuses as a Google One subscriber, depending on the storage tier you choose.

You can start with the basic 100GB tier and share your storage space with up to 5 other users. At the 200 GB tier, you get a 3% return on purchases from the Google Store. This can be up to 10% for plans over 2 TB. The 2TB plan also includes a free unlimited VPN service for Android phones. The prices are as follows:

100GB for $ 1.99 / year or $ 19.99 / year 200GB for $ 2.99 / year or $ 29.99 2TB for $ 9.99 / year or $ 99.99 / year

Obviously, if you are a happy Google Photos user at the moment, this is the easiest choice. And with family sharing, this is the most affordable option for many users. The free tier was arguably an important part of why Google Photos has become a ubiquitous recommendation for photo and video storage over the last six years, but it’s also an amazing app and service and worth the money. Google One is also a solid and popular cloud storage solution that you can use to meet other offsite storage needs or back up your photos from traditional cameras.

All Google accounts come with 15GB of free storage for use with all Google products. So if you run out of it in Gmail or Google Drive by June 1st, Google Photos will start using everything available. Depending on how you use it, this will give you a little more time to consider your options.

How to stop backup to Google Photos

However, if you use another service, be sure to stop uploading to Google Photos so that you do not use the space required for your drive or Gmail. It also helps you avoid permanent notifications telling you to upgrade to your Google One subscription to increase storage. Fortunately, this is pretty easy.

Open Google Photos on your phone Tap your avatar in the upper right corner Tap your photo settings Tap Backup & Sync Switch off backup and sync That’s it. You can use Google Photos to view the photos on your device, but no more back up to Google One. Amazon Prime Photos

For current Amazon Prime subscribers, Prime Photos is included as part of your annual subscription and offers unlimited full-resolution photo storage. The big caveat is that it’s just unlimited photo storage. With the free plan, the video storage limit is 5GB.

Amazon Prime Photo (Image Credit: Amazon)

If you need more video storage, you need to upgrade to one of the other storage plans.

100GB is $ 1.99 / month or $ 19.99 / year 1TB is $ 6.99 / month or $ 59.99 / year 2TB is $ 11.99 / month or $ 119.98 / year

If you add these plans to your Prime subscription, you’ll pay more than you pay for Google One. Therefore, the calculation here depends not only on saving the photo, but also on whether you need a Prime subscription. Another important thing to keep in mind is that the added storage is purely for video and photo storage as a Prime subscriber doesn’t count towards this total.

The Amazon Prime Photos app for mobile and desktop makes it easy to automate backups from your smartphone or laptop if you also want to store photos and videos from traditional cameras.

Microsoft 365 / OneDrive

Another photo storage option you may have already paid for is Microsoft 365. Each subscription comes with 1 TB of OneDrive storage for personal accounts and 1 TB of OneDrive storage per user for family accounts. It doesn’t make much sense to subscribe to Microsoft 365 as a purely photo and video storage solution, but there are quite a few subscriptions, such as the full Office suite and Microsoft Defender 365.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

In this case, there are no additional storage tiers to consider, so simply choose either a personal plan of $ 6.99 / month or $ 69.99 / year, or a family plan of $ 9.99 / month or $ 99.99 / year.

Again, Microsoft offers great mobile and desktop apps that can automate photo and video backups.

Apple iCloud

This is the only option for those who have an iPhone, as Apple doesn’t have an Android app for iCloud. If you’re an iPhone user who avoided paying iCloud to Apple using Google Photos, the 5GB free tier remains virtually useless, but the paid tier has become more rational in recent years.

50GB for 0.99 cents a month $ 2.99 for 200GB Monthly $ 9.99 for 2TB

Apple doesn’t offer annual discounts, but otherwise these rates are comparable to Google and Amazon services. As with Google One, you can also share your storage with your family on plans with 200GB and 2TB.

Keep in mind that iCloud photo and video storage is in its original high resolution, so if you’re sharing it with the whole family, these files may be added soon. iCloud Storage offers more than just photo storage with many Apple and third-party apps that rely on iCloud storage. This means you have easy access to all of your Apple devices. And perhaps all the best news is that you won’t receive that annoying reminder that tells you that you don’t have enough iCloud storage to back up your phone.

drive

iDrive is not specifically designed as a photo storage solution. It’s a popular cloud storage backup service, but its solid user interface, mobile apps, and ample storage space are ideal candidates.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

iDrive has a free tier. It’s only 5GB, so you can ignore it, just like the free iCloud tier. The service is intended as a cloud storage solution for full backup of laptops and even external hard drives and NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices, so paid plans are quite large.

$ 69.50 / year for 5TB $ 139 / year for 10TB

Laptop mug readers get a big discount on their first year subscription, but even at standard rates, these are great prices given the amount of storage they get. If you don’t have an offsite backup solution yet, iDrive is one of the best and kills two birds with one stone by providing a way to perform a full backup of your digital files and full support. can do. Resolution backup of photos, videos and anything else on your phone.

Flickr Pro

Flickr may be remembered by many as a free photo storage solution that was used before Google Photos. The service shelved its free offer in early 2019, but it’s worth seeing again now. Flickr Pro removes all guesswork from the amount of storage you need with a single unlimited storage tier that covers all of your full-resolution photos and videos.

(Image credit: Flickr)

This plan is the cheapest if you pay $ 60 at a time ($ 5 / month) for a year, but you can choose to pay every three months ($ 18.99) or monthly ($ 6.99).

Like many other products, Flickr Pro has an auto-upload feature that instantly backs up all your photos and videos from your mobile device, desktop, external drive, Dropbox, Adobe Lightroom and more. Flickr started with a focus on social media apps for the community and photographers. Some of it remains. You can follow other photographers and have a comment section for each photo so you can join different groups and share your photos.

For professional users with large photo and video collections, Flickr Pro is a powerful option, but for others who appreciate photos, it can be a rich community and ensure that your photos are backed up. It’s a very easy way to be safe. Don’t worry about hitting the storage cap.

