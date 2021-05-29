Judges in sex discrimination proceedings are OK in class action proceedings





A state court judge has approved the status of a class action proceeding in a long-term proceeding accusing Google of paying certain female employees less than men.

This week’s decision by Judge Andrew Cheng of the San Francisco County Superior Court paves the way for more than 10,000 women who have worked at Google since 2012 to participate in the proceedings first filed by several former employees in 2017. open.

Nominated plaintiffs Kelly Ellis, Holly Pease, Kelly Wisley, and Heidi Lamar have Google discriminated against women, classified women into lower salary levels than men, and gave women low-paying jobs. Female employees than men who do similar jobs claim to violate California law by promoting women more slowly and less frequently and generally paying.

Former Google software engineer Ellis welcomed Thursday’s ruling. “By being involved in this proceeding, I realized how systematic the matter was. The judge, who agreed to be able to sue as a class, said that our claim was really broad and widespread among Google women. I think it shows that it is affecting the, “Ellis said on the phone. Friday. “I really hope this will bring positive results and change the entire technology industry.”

Lamar, a former kindergarten teacher for the children of Google employees, said Mountain View’s long court struggle against sexist claims was “Google is seen as a company that has the practice of discriminating on the basis of gender. I’m afraid of that. ” .. “

Google said in an email statement Friday that it strongly believes in the fairness of its practices and policies. “For the past eight years, we have conducted a rigorous wage equity analysis to ensure that salaries, bonuses and equity rewards are fair,” the company said. “If we find differences in the proposed salaries, including between men and women, we will make upward revisions to remove them before the new rewards come into effect.

“In 2020 alone, we’ve made a total of $ 4.4 million upward revisions to 2,352 employees in almost every demographic category.” Digital advertising giants hire people at the right job level. He added that he is conducting a rigorous analysis to ensure that workers’ performance assessments are fair.

Job categories that qualify for class certification include engineers, program managers, sales reps, and educators.

