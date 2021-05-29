Twelve years later, GovTech startup CityLife shuts down





City Life, a startup that provided the government with an app development platform, has been closed.

Lisa Abeyta, who founded the company as APP City Life in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2009, said it was due to a pandemic. The company was in the process of acquisition when COVID-19 took everything off track last year.

Abeyta emailed Government Technology that he completed due diligence and received the required final approval in the first week of March 2020. After the COVID hit, it became clear that the acquisition would not take place due to significant changes that the acquirer had to deal with. Without that opportunity, we would not have been able to continue our business.

CityLife has been up and running for another year to allow customers to keep the app running during the pandemic, after which it officially went out of service in April.

Abeyta founded the company early in the modern revolution in government technology. It creates a thriving ecosystem of startups, working on everything from permits and licensing to foster care and wastewater epidemiology. It provided a platform to help governments create mobile apps with a focus on empowering non-technical users, and participated in various contests and activities such as Startup in Residence and NYC Big Apps.

CityLife has also been on the GovTech 100 list for the past five years.

We have found that some areas of government are in high demand from governments that are anxious to move services online during a pandemic, but this is not the case in all sectors. did. Capital-intensive face-to-face activities such as transportation and construction suffered at least temporarily, and many IT projects were put on hold in the future of uncertain budgets. Last year, many small businesses across the country were closed. According to a Federal Reserve study, more than 200,000 more companies than usual were shut down during the pandemic.

As Vice President of Technology and Innovation, Abeyta participated in the non-profit Voices in Action, which provides reporting tools and other services to survivors of sexual assault and misconduct. She writes in a blog post that she is looking for her next role.

And now, I’m on the verge of further change again, she wrote, which is a good thing. This was an opportunity to redefine myself, actually take inventory and decide what makes me happy and where it prospers.

Ben Miller is Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Data and Business at Government Technology. His reporting experience includes breaking news, business, community features, and technical themes. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the Reynolds Journalism School at the University of Nevada, Reno and lives in Sacramento, California.

