Four women suing Google for wage discrimination upgraded their proceedings to $ 600 million in class action The Register





This week, a proceeding led by four former Google employees who claim that the advertising giant pays higher wages for men to do the same job has been given class action status.

On Thursday, Judge Andrew Chen of the California Superior Court in San Francisco said [PDF] Plaintiffs Kelly Ellis, Holly Pease, Kelli Wisuri, and Heidi Lamar can not only oppose Google, but also represent more than 10,800 women who may have been unfairly paid more than their male colleagues on the internet giant. I can do it.

Their complaint was filed in 2017 and is seeking damages from Google, which could rise to $ 600 million given its status. The women claimed that Google violated California equal wage law and was unable to pay the full amount after resigning or being dismissed.

Google continues to discriminate against female employees by paying female employees less than male employees with similar skills, experience, and duties. By assigning and maintaining women to job ladders and levels that have lower compensation limits and opportunities for promotion than women who are assigned and maintained with similar skills, experience, and duties. And by promoting fewer women and slowly promoting women than promoting men with similar qualifications, their papers said.

The end result of this systematic discrimination is that Google pays women less than men for equivalent jobs.

Ellis was hired as a front-end software engineer on the Google Photos team in 2010, and had four years of experience as a back-end developer at the time. She was hired as a grade related to Level 3 engineers, graduates and other early career workers.

Within a few weeks of joining the company, she said Google hired a male colleague as a higher-paying Level 4 engineer with the same qualifications as her. When she applied for promotion, it was rejected. The manager acknowledged her excellent performance evaluation, but is said to have not wanted to pay her at the same rate as the man because she had not stayed at the company long enough.

She was eventually promoted to level 4, claiming that male engineers with similar backgrounds and experience by then were already at a higher level and therefore paid more. Ellis quit Google in 2014 and blamed the sexist culture. “

The proceedings allege that Google does more than just discriminate against women in its technical role. Kelli Wisuri claimed that he was hired for sales as a Level 2 employee in 2012 and that the sales man was given Level 3 status. Wisuri was a sales person, but Google said she thinks she’s in the Sales Enablement ladder, a class that pays less than anyone in a full-fledged sales position.

She said that almost all workers on the ladder for sale are men, and 50 percent of the people on the ladder that enable sales are women. By 2015, she also resigned.

A similar proceeding was filed by Holly Peas. As a corporate network manager, she oversaw data warehouses, software applications, and various services internally. However, during her 11-year career at Google, she was never promoted to a ladder considered technical.

Mr. Peas said the manager lacked her technical skills, even though she helped other employees go through a technical interview to get a higher technical position.

Finally: Heidi Lamar participated in the proceedings in 2018 [PDF] After previously filing her own proceedings against Google. She said she found that a male colleague employed as a preschool teacher was paid a higher starting salary than almost every woman at the Googles Children Center in Palo Alto.

A Google spokeswoman told The Register: We strongly believe in the fairness of our policies and practices. Over the last eight years, we have conducted a rigorous equal pay for equal work analysis to ensure that salaries, bonuses, and stock incentives are fair. If we find differences in the proposed salaries, including men and women, we will make upward revisions to remove them before the new rewards take effect.

In 2020 alone, we made upward revisions to 2,352 employees totaling $ 4.4 million in almost every demographic category. We also carry out rigorous analysis to ensure role leveling and fairness in performance assessments.

This isn’t the first time Google has faced such a claim. In February, she was ordered to squeeze $ 3.8 million in backpay to discriminate between female engineers who earn less than their male colleagues and Asian women applying for tech jobs.

The case so far will be brought to trial sometime next year.

