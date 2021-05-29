China’s tech CEO slides off behind the scenes to avoid Beijing’s glare





Beijing – Zhang Yiming, founder of Bytedance, the brain behind TikTok, said he liked “fantasy” because he resigned from the company’s head earlier this month. But his departure comes when some of China’s once admired tech entrepreneurs leave under increased scrutiny from the government, which is concerned about their growing power and influence.

In a memo on May 20, Zhang acknowledged the restrictions as head of Bytedance, the parent of Beijing-based video sharing app TikTok, “CEO is overly centered” and cluttered the vision of what’s coming next. Warned about the risk of doing so. ..

But his hasty departure is as rumors of a megalist swirl around the world’s most valuable tech startups that absorb advertisers from hundreds of millions of users of his company, Douyin’s Chinese version of TikTok. Come.

He joins the ever-growing list of millionaire tech chiefs who suddenly left at least publicly long before Prime.

In March, Colin Huang, 40-year-old chairman of e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, suddenly resigned to focus on philanthropy.

More famously, Jack Ma, 56, the founder of online giant Alibaba billionaire, has been virtually silent since last year when he accused Chinese regulators of choking innovation.

It was a costly move.

Immediately after his comment, Alibaba’s affiliate Ant Group’s world record Hong Kong and Shanghai IPOs were temporarily yanked a few days before launch, Ma disappeared publicly, and his company ” He was fined an unprecedented $ 2.8 billion for “exclusive” practices.

Communist fear

China’s tech leaders, who have been welcomed as the pinnacle of entrepreneurship to conquer everything in the country for years, have become worried about their growing power and boldness, and the ruling Communist party’s hands. I started to feel it.

XinSun, Senior Lecturer of China and East Asian Business at King’s College London, said:

But more than that, the Communist Party fears losing its understanding of these witty, data-rich tech giants who have grown into powerful actors not only in the economy, but at least potentially in politics. By “.

Once proudly paraded around the world as the brilliant champion of Chinese technology, Ma’s name is now blown away with an airbrush.

Last Monday, the Financial Times reported that it would resign as president of the business school he founded a few days after Weibo’s video showed the signboard at Hupan University in Hangzhou being filled.

Zhang’s company is also facing headwinds.

TikTok was plagued by former US President Donald Trump as a security risk to the data of American users of the very popular app.

Within China, Bytedance is one of dozens of tech companies that have been warned to “self-correct” problems before the state cuts them down, beyond privacy and market dominance.

Zhang realized that he had to go back and forth between domestic and global roles.

Paul Triolo of the Eurasia Group said that the technology CEO “needs to be always sensitive to the political situation in the country. In this country, senior political leaders are working on specific sectors and issues, which is why many people I try to keep it inconspicuous. “

But “being considered too close to Beijing could be a responsibility for companies with international ambitions,” he added.

Technical conundrum

Rui Ma, a technology investor and host at the TechBuzzChina podcast, says putting technology on duty in China is more than just an authoritarian reflection.

“I don’t think this is’putting them in their place’,” she added.

In a market that has received the attention of hundreds of millions of consumers, despite being roughly marshalled by the state, “this is an effort to update regulations to comply with global standards.”

Facebook and Amazon have dispelled criticisms of US open market monopolies, tax avoidance, and undue impact, but China wants to curate another model.

Pruning the monopoly should sprout small, innovative companies, Ma added.

The challenge for China’s tech bosses is the rapid growth and the transfer of the data and financial power it nurtures to government territory.

Their scale “cannot yet fully predict economic, social and political implications, which inevitably disturbs the political elite,” said Shin Sang.

“Many (technical CEOs) choose early retirement and, more importantly, dilute ownership and control over the enterprise to avoid being personally targeted by the administration.”

For Zhang of Bytedance, who gives his reins to college roommate and co-founder Liang Rubo, the message to the general public was that taking a step back meant a strategic foothold for the future.

“Progress requires breaking inertia and continuing our quest,” he said.

