Anniversary brought some great tech deals





The anniversary is Monday, May 31st, but many of the holiday deals have already been published prior to the weekend. Always provide the most important deals you need to know in this column. But if you want more (more and more), my colleague Brandon Weider is the best memorial you might find interesting about video games, headphones, TVs, and other odds and endings. We have compiled the best deals for the day.

Here are some highlights.

If you have an iPhone model with iPhone 8 or later, it supports fast charging. However, proper hardware is required for fast charging. Conveniently, we worked with Daily Steals to secure a deal for a bundle that includes an Apples 20W USB-C charger and a Lightning to USB-C cable. It usually costs $ 40, but using the code VERGEUSBC at checkout costs only $ 15.

The multiplayer whodunit game “Among Us” will be available for free download for Windows from the Epic Games Store until June 3rd. It usually costs $ 5, so it’s not a big savings, but it’s a great game with a healthy player base. However, you will need an Epic Games Store account to receive it.

Among us

Among us, developed by InnerSloth and released in 2018. But in 2020, the game saw a large influx of players during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of pursuing a sequel, the team is updating the base game with maps and features.

Amazon has the best price ever for Beats Solo Pro on-ear wireless headphones. It’s usually $ 300, but on the gray colorway it goes down to $ 150. Solo Pro headphones feature active noise canceling and an Apple H1 wireless chip for hands-free voice commands and fast, easy connectivity to your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac.

Beats Solo Pro

Price at the time of publication.

Top pick for the best on-ear noise canceling headphones. Beats Solo Pro is perfect if you need durable headphones during your workout.

Image: Sony / Insomniac Games

Until Monday, May 31st, Verge readers will receive a few dollars from the $ 50 PlayStation Store Gift Card for either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. To request a transaction, go to Eneba and[今すぐ購入]Please click on the. Enter the offer code 50USDVERGE. For those who use gift cards, check out the Sonys Days of Play sale, which reduces the cost of some PS4 and PS5 games, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales above.

Photo courtesy of Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge

If you have a lot of Qi-enabled devices such as phones, AirPods, and smartwatches, you can use Nomads Base Station Pro to charge them all at the same time. This charging pad usually costs $ 200, but will be available for $ 100 until Saturday. Just use the offer code VERGE at checkout.

Nomads’ high-end models are compatible with some Apple, Samsung, and Google devices, with a few exceptions, such as the Pixel 5 and Pixel Buds. Nomad has also recently improved support for iPhone 12 devices with the MagSafe charging system. Simply put, the iPhone 12s’ built-in magnet slows charging in Base Station Pro, which has recently improved.

Nomad Base Station Pro

Price at the time of publication.

The Nomads Base Station Pro Qi Wireless Charger features multiple Aira FreePower charging coils that allow for a slim design without compromising performance. Its design helps reduce waste of energy and excessive heat generation compared to most other options.

