16 emergency apps for wildfires, earthquakes and other disasters





Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The wildfire season is here and the hurricane season is here on June 1st. In the event of a disaster, it will work if you are ready. It’s important to have essentials such as drinking water, non-perishable food, battery-powered flashlights, phone chargers and power banks.

What you have on your cell phone may be worth it as well. Check out top apps that will help you before, during, and after your next emergency, such as a hurricane, earthquake, wildfire, or flood. Many of these Android and iOS apps work both online and off to help in the event of a power outage or loss of cell service.

Currently playing: Look at this: Make your phone’s battery last longer when it’s turned on …

2:23

What to do before an emergency 1. Weather Underground

Weather Underground (Android, iOS) is a crowdsourcing information app that provides hyper-local weather forecasts for smartphones. There are also photos, interactive radar data and satellite maps.

Weather Underground 2.Hurricane hound

As the name implies, Hurricane Hound (Android) allows you to track active hurricanes using US radar and meteorological satellite data.

Hurricane Hound 3.Natural disaster monitor

Easily monitor tropical cyclones, tsunamis, floods, and more as threat-level-coded color-coded icons in a list or in the background of Google Maps using the Natural Disaster Monitor (Android).

Natural disaster monitor 4. MyRadar Weather Radar

MyRadar Weather Radar (Android, iOS) provides timely and accurate data on approaching storms, thanks to high-resolution animated weather radar and 11 overlay graphics including current satellite imagery of cloud cover. .. You can also enable bad weather monitoring and alerting via push notifications to let you know when a thunderstorm, hurricane or tornado is imminent.

MyRadar Weather Radar 5. First Aid: American Red Cross

First Aid: Valuable and life-saving tips to help you and others survive everyday emergencies and natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes and tornadoes using the American Red Cross (Android, iOS) app. Get instructions. The American Red Cross also has a number of apps that can help you in certain disasters, such as tornadoes (Android, iOS), floods (Android, iOS), and hurricanes (Android, iOS).

American Red Cross 6.Disaster alert

Don’t be surprised by Disaster Alert (Android, iOS) as you’ll be notified about upcoming hurricanes, tropical cyclones, tsunamis, floods, storms, and wildfires.

Disaster alert 7. ICE medical standards

ICE Medical Standard (Android, iOS) displays your important health information and emergency medical contacts on the lock screen, whether you are crazy, confused or unconscious. First responders can see everything right away.

Ice Medical Standard What to do in an emergency 8.SirenGPS

Dialing 911 from your cell phone doesn’t help right away because the coordinator needs some location information to find you. SirenGPS (Android, iOS) places them with the touch of one big red button. If the community is registered with Siren911, nearby first responders will receive your location and profile (emergency contact information, medical history, allergies, current medications in the app) and may be rescued in time. Increase.

SirenGPS 9. Zello two-way radio

Zello Walkie Talkie (Android, iOS) may have made news and broke through the App Store during a recent hurricane where rumors spread that volunteers were using it to coordinate rescue efforts. However, Push-to-Talk’s wide range of communication apps can also help in warmer times.

Zello Walkie Talkie 10. Kinetic Global (formerly LifeLine Response)

Get a quicker emergency response (based on GPS information and cell tower triangulation) than calling 911 to explain your whereabouts for a $ 5 monthly subscription to Kinetic Global (Android, iOS) Can be done.

Kinetic Global 11.noon

Noonlight provides emergency help when you press and release the button on the Noonlight (Android, iOS) app. Basic features like its panic button are free, but there are also $ 5 or $ 10 subscription offers for even more safety tools. With the latest update to Noonlight, for $ 10 a month, car, bike and scooter riders and drivers will also get automatic collision detection and response. Simply activate the Noonlight app on your smartphone and it will be covered. Noonlight will soon launch the driver scoring feature to provide users with feedback on driving safety.

Noon 12. First aid for pets

Animals are also humans, especially cats and dogs. Therefore, get first aid instructions for over 25 common pet situations via text, video and images, or find your nearest emergency veterinary hospital with the Pet First Aid (Android, iOS) app. Please give me.

Pet First Aid 13. Emergency: Alert

Track where you care with real-time disaster alerts, or monitor your loved ones with in-app messaging for emergency (Android, iOS) apps.

Emergency alert 14. Find family, friends and phone

Life360’s Find My Family, Friends, and Phone (Android, iOS) use GPS location data to tell you where your registered friends and family are in real time.

What to do after a Life360 emergency 15. Facebook

Facebook (Android, iOS) can be a source of fake news, but thanks to its safety check feature, it’s a great way to let your loved one know that it’s safe. Mark yourself as safe as soon as possible.

Facebook 16. FEMA

You survived the disaster, but what is it now? Developed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the FEMA (Android, iOS) app ensures that you can find a local relief center to access key services, shelters, and more.

FEMA.gov

Earlier versions of this story ran on our sister site Download.com.

Find the latest apps: Find out first about the most popular new apps in the CNET Apps Today newsletter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos