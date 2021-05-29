Learn how Google targets specific countries





Google’s John Mueller was asked on his website what is the correct way to target a particular country. The person who asked the question asked if the country code top-level domain and hosting location specific to that country are important.

Geo-targeting

Geotargeting is a reference to how to target a website (or a section of a website) to a particular country.

Geo-targeting has its advantages. Many people rely on and reassure websites targeted to a particular country, especially the country code top-level domain (ccTLD) that is specific to that country.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Geotargeting also allows marketers to segment their audience by country.

Google’s John Mueller shares two ways to geotarget a country Google’s John Mueller shares two ways to target a particular country for ranking purposes Country code top-level domain (cc-TLD)

Country code top-level domains, commonly known as ccTLDs, are country-specific domain names.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

This is different from the more common generic top-level domains (gTLDs), domains consisting of .com, .net, and .org, and other domains available in other countries.

The ccTLD is a country-specific domain that informs users in that country that your website is country-specific.

Do I need a ccTLD to rank in a particular country?

The person asking the question wanted to rank a site in a particular country.

He used Germany as an example of the question.

I have a question here:

“… Regarding web hosting and domain registration.

Let’s say you want to launch a site in Germany … Do you need to get a dot DE domain registered in Germany and a website for SEO hosted in Germany? “

Google’s John Mueller didn’t hesitate or pause thinking before answering. His answer was clear.

He said there are two ways to geo-target a particular country.

John Mueller replied:

“No, it’s not required.

In general, there are two ways to use geo-targeting there.

One is to use a country-level top-level domain. In this case, DE is dotted in the case of Germany.

The other is to use generic top-level domains and use geotargeting settings in the search console.

For example, the dot-com website, dot net, dot information, dot EU, etc.

All of these work and just set up German geotargeting. “

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Do I need hosting in that country to rank in that country?

John Mueller then explained the hosting requirements. He pointed out that hosting in the target country was a requirement in the past, but is no longer required.

Mueller:

“No hosting location required.

In the early days, before setting it up in the search console, it used hosting locations as a way to guess which countries your website might be targeting.

But lately … I don’t think it’s used at all.

Also, with a content delivery network, any hosting location doesn’t matter, as any kind of international website will automatically have a local presence. “

Advertising

Please continue reading below

The Google Search Console has an easy way to help publishers target their country.

According to Google’s international targeting developer page:

“International Targeting Report Use the International Targeting Report to monitor hreflang errors and select preferred countries in search results.

This report has the following sections:

Language section: Monitor hreflang tag usage and errors on your site. Country section: Set site-wide country goals for site-wide, as needed. “

The Google Search Console International Targeting Report makes it easy to target specific countries that are ranked by Google.

Quote

Manage multi-region and multilingual sites

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Google Search Console International Targeting Report

Watch Mueller answer the question at 1:08

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos