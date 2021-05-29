Christine Quinn shows off her postnatal body in a Gucci tracksuit just two weeks after she gives birth





She gave birth to her first child, Christian Georges du Monte, on May 15.

And his new mother, Christine Quinn, 31, looked incredible when she took her dog for a walk in a Gucci tracksuit in Los Angeles on Friday.

The new mother hasn’t moved away from the camera since giving birth earlier this month, including appearing in E. Daily pop of news on Tuesday morning.

Bounce: Christine Quinn, 31, shows off her incredible baby’s body in a Gucci tracksuit when she goes out for a dog walk on Friday, just two weeks after the birth of her son Christian. did

Christine had a fresh look on her undressed outing, carrying one puppy under her arm, and the other puppy was walking beside her with a neon green lead.

Selling Sunset Star showed off her baby’s body in a colorful flower-printed Gucci tracksuit. The jacket zipper is half up and the trousers are trimmed just above the ankle.

Always known for her fashion talent, Christine wore designer shoes-choosing a pair of pink Gucci platform sliders. She wore her signature blonde locks and shed them on one shoulder.

Chic: The new mother had a fresh look on her unmakeup LA outing, carrying one puppy under her arm, and another puppy walking beside her with a neon green lead. ..

Christine welcomed a “healthy boy” in an emergency caesarean section with her husband Christian Richard on May 15th in Los Angeles.

Speaking of E! In Tuesday News Daily Pop, a new mother shared a professional photo of her newborn baby.

Quinn also took the time to discuss the “mama shammer” flooded with social media after learning that his son had returned to work a few days after his arrival.

“He’s frozen,” said Quinn, who had her little kid rocking a diamond-studded Louis Vuitton chain for the first photo shoot. “He’s a little glittering. I thought he was so cute that I had to do it.”

The newborn posed gently on her back with a black dressy with one hand behind her head, with her eyes closed.

First look: Christine officially introduced her son Christian Georges du Monte, who welcomed her to the world on Saturday, May 15th.

Baby boy! The 31-year-old Selling Sunset Star shared a professional snapshot of her newborn while performing in E!Tuesday News Daily Pop

E’s host! Daily Pop in the news stared at Christian Jr. and wanted to know how Christian could return to work soon after giving birth.

And according to a reality TV sensation, she received a backlash from “Mama Shamer” over the decision.

“Mom’s shyness is real, that’s for sure,” she revealed.

I got people like “I’m very happy you’re back at work, it’s great!” And there are people who say, “I need to give my body time to recover and heal, and who cares for my baby.”

Despite the flood of important social media messages, Christine doesn’t keep that in mind.

“Listen, my husband is amazing. He’s at home and the baby is sleeping. What’s the difference?” For me, I love working, “she told her host. ..

“I have a single mother who does a couple of jobs every day. Women are very strong and can do that.

Parent-Child Relationship: Christine and her husband, Christian Richard, had their firstborn on Saturday, May 15th with an emergency Caesarean section. Christians and Christians painted in May

“For me, I’m happy to work. I’m excited to work and I’m excited to have a baby and be able to do it all.

“I think that’s really the message here. Don’t be shy because women can really do everything!” Quinn is currently planning to “separate work and home.” Added.

Christian Jr. has not yet met any of Christine’s Selling Sunset castmates, but she revealed that the referral is in the near future.

“But hopefully this week is very exciting!” Said Christine, who had problems with her co-star during her pregnancy because she “did not like” the announcement of her pregnancy on Instagram.

Quinn became more open about the new motherhood and said her favorite part was only responsible for this human being you created.

“It’s something about this instinctive bond … it’s just this love I’ve never felt. I have a whole new level of love. I know it’s possible. I didn’t, “she concludes.

Soon, but!Christian Jr. has not yet met any of Christine’s Selling Sunset castmates, but she revealed that the referral is in the near future.

Share the Journey: Quinn has been using social media to blow away Christian Jr. since his arrival. Recently, the star wrote, “I couldn’t feel any more love.”

Since his arrival, Quinn has used social media to blow away Christian Junior. The star recently wrote that she can’t be loved, blessed or grateful anymore.

“I can’t express the joy of being a mom in words.”

Christine uploaded her first post-natal selfie last Saturday and flashed a peace sign on her followers in the Instagram story.

“This mom is tired, but she still has something to do!” She captioned the post, showing that she was shaking her face with a noticeable glow and no makeup. “I love you! Thank you for your wonderful warm message.”

Us Weekly first reported the news that Christine had given birth before confirming that he had arrived on Instagram.

“Christian Georges Dumonte was born on Saturday, May 15th at 4:22 pm in Los Angeles as a healthy boy. It’s been less than two days since she starred in the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Shine: Christine uploaded her first post-natal selfie last Saturday and flashed a peace sign for her followers in the Instagram story.

Baby on board! Christine also showed off her little boy’s tropical-themed child seat, calling it “the most amazing and adorable child seat.”

