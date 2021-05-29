It’s hard to protect Overwatch, but it’s still unmatched





Overwatch It’s not just guns. Unlike other hero-based shooters, some heroes don’t even have a gun in this month’s five-year-old game. Instead, the character throws the full projectile and periodic table of abilities at the opponent for 10 minutes, then starts over.

For some reason, if you’ve never played it, there’s a DJ who heals your friends with music, and a gorilla from the moon shoots enemies off the map. Sometimes they fought tactically to control the dim London roads, and sometimes they were crushed by Russian mechanical equipment. The winner is the one who escapes with the most ridiculous combination of future abilities and escorts the truck well or defends the points.

Overwatch This is a competitive shooter, but the definition of balance is very different from many previous shooters and games that have been inspired since the 2016 release. Here, the hero is essentially broken. In a vacuum, fighting a character is like fighting a boss in a game where the level of the game is down. This is very unfair and deprives power. Except for Overwatch Hero, it doesn’t exist in vacuum. They exist in a 6 to 6 environment and are controlled by other heroes with similarly amazing powers. The conflict between this great advantage and the major drawback requires a creative strategy to win the game. Unlike most shooters where you need to express yourself in a completely equal competitive environment, Overwatch you intentionally need to express yourself in an unequal competitive environment.

Blizzard Shooter emphasizes a mix of skills, making non-traditional skills such as protection and healing essential to any game. Tank heroes like Reinhardt and auxiliary heroes like Mercy complicate the act of ensuring killing. The players behind these characters do not need to use traditional shooting skills, but simply to destroy them. The best players are not only aiming and slow-moving, but also good decision makers. Understanding flexibility and the many interactions between heroes and enemy teams within a team is paramount. Each of the 32 heroes has its own style of play, so each game is a new puzzle that needs to be solved. The hero selection screen is like the first plate of a buffet. Whether you need a crunch with a roadhog hook and shotgun combination, or the sound of a Hanzo bow and arrow, there’s something that suits every mood.

Each hero in the game has a corresponding hero, or a hero dedicated to getting rid of them. Therapists like Zenyatta can prevent killing with the ultimate skill of wielding Genji’s sword, and the sniper Widowmaker can easily secure the flying pharaoh to the ground. In traditional archer terminology, by exchanging anti-elections during an Overwatch game, everyone is provided with a tool to make the game unfair. This injustice or player-led deprivation of power is key to the overall philosophy of the game. You cannot completely overtake your opponent without leaving a chance to fight back. Teamwork is as important as strategy, but nothing more. It is important to defeat the opponent team. The best team combinations can synergistically complement each other’s shortcomings. Watch major overwatches In league matches, players jump out of the enemy team’s bait, fight back to surprise heroes, and protect them from danger instead of killing allies.

If you don’t manage your weaknesses, you won’t be able to leverage your team’s strengths, which is a constant threat. It differs from other hero-based shooters, such as evaluation using Overwatch Apex Legends. In these games, the characters are related to each other. Other. The difference lies in how you use your playstyle, the gun you choose, and your character’s unique abilities to set how and when to shoot your enemies. Generally speaking, everything is to support the ability to sweep the crosshairs towards the enemy during combat. Evaluation by Apex Legends We hope that the best players will succeed no matter who they play against. Therefore, abilities are often an extension of those traditional skills, rather than capsizing for those who are more interested in other types of games. Movement, healing, and high damage abilities increase the difficulty of combat, but their serious lack of usability means that proper aiming remains of paramount importance in the final analysis.

