It turns out that a sequel to the Ritual of the Night is under development





A sequel to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is under development, according to information from publisher 505 Games.

This information is from the presentation of 505 Games for the 2020/2021 fiscal year discovered by Gematsu. Bloodstained information slides show that the game has sold over 1 million copies worldwide, for a total of 25 million copies.

The slide also states that the game has a “second version under development”. The term “second edition” also appears on the next slide of the cyberpunk action game Ghostrunner, whose sequel was announced earlier this month.

Bloodstained was first released in 2019 after a successful kickstarter campaign led by former Castlevania developer Koji Igarashi. It is considered the spiritual successor to the series, especially following the 1997 PlayStation game Castlevania Dracula: The Night Symphony pattern.

As a result of Kickstarter’s great success, the game has undergone multiple updates and revisions in the years following its release. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, the original release 8-bit style companion game also won the sequel in June 2020. The game focuses on the platform and linear progression, and on the traditional NES-era Castlevania experience.

As for other news, Sega recently announced a new title at Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th Anniversary Ceremony. The first was Sonic Colors Ultimate. The 2010 release of the remaster will be released on September 7, with voice actor Roger Craig Smith replaying his role as Sonic.

Stream also saw the announcement of the Mystery Sonic game with a planned release date of 2022. No other information about the title was provided, except for Sonic’s short teaser, which runs through a lush environment.

It’s also revealed that the characters will appear in Two Point Hospital, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Videogame, and Lost Judgment, which adds a fully playable version of the ambiguous 90’s fighting game Sonic The Fighters. ..

