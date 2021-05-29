Cyberpunk 2077 reveals the most popular romance





CD Projekt Red, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077, shared some stats this weekend related to the romance of the game and the person the player chose to partner most often. If you’re part of the Cyberpunk 2077 community on CD Projekt Red and have confirmed that Panam Palmer is the most popular relationship option, the results aren’t all that surprising. Statistics were also shared, and the information showed that Panam beat the other options fairly easily.

Panam was, to be exact, romance to 67.53% of all Cyberpunk 2077 players. It’s very likely that you’ll play the game and decide that you don’t want to be with someone other than yourself, so assume the percentage of people who actually choose to romance your character. However, of the four romanceable options, Panam was clearly the most popular.

Panam was Night City’s “most wanted”-romantic, it’s 😍. Millions of merchants named V show their love for her-more than anyone else. #CyberpunkInNumbers pic.twitter.com/j0nBwr27U0

— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) May 28, 2021

As mentioned earlier, Panam is just one of four different characters that Cyberpunk 2077 players can romance in the game. Other characters are Judy Alvarez, Kelly Eurodyne, and Riverward. Of the four options, Panam and Judy have some more complex quests that you may encounter early on to partner with your character, so even if you don’t have these stats, Judy will be on the list. Share that may have come in second place. River has fewer quests than other romanceable options, but Kelly is a character that players won’t meet until later in the game, so you’re probably already developing attachments to other options at that point.

Winning this praise, Panam also tells us how players created versions of V, as there are requirements for romance with different characters. Panam needs to choose a masculine body for the player, but it doesn’t matter how the voice sounds. In context, the river needs a feminine body of every voice, but Kelly needs to be all masculine and Judy needs to be all feminine.

If some of the data mined information from Cyberpunk 2077 turns out to last, this may not be the last we’ve seen about Panam. In April, after one of the latest updates to the game was released, players discovered that new audio files related to Romancing SaGa were added to the game. Some interpret it as a hint for DLC and other types of new content, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.







