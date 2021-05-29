Can the new technology solve the £ 1 trillion garbage problem?





Ragpickers will search for reusable items from the garbage pile at the Sevapura garbage dump in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

NurPhoto | NurPhoto | Getty Images

According to the World Bank, humans produce an amazing amount of garbage. According to the World Bank, it is over 2 billion tonnes a year, or about £ 4.5 trillion a year. And that number will grow. Global waste is expected to reach 3.4 billion tonnes by 2050.

Even if you know where to put so much trash, the dangerous greenhouse gases that cause climate change will leak out. Solid waste landfills are the third largest source of methane emissions in the United States, according to the latest data available from the Environmental Protection Agency. In 2019, landfills released 15% of methane emissions. This is equivalent to emissions from more than 21.6 million passenger cars driven in a year.

Recycling is not a panacea. In addition, there is a big gap between what is recyclable and what is actually recycled. According to data from the World Bank What a Waste 2.0 report, dry and recyclable materials such as plastic, paper, cardboard, metal and glass make up 38% of municipal waste. On the other hand, only 13.5% of these dry recyclables are actually recycled worldwide.

Technology companies are addressing the waste problem from different directions, improving the recycling process and creating new materials to make compostable disposable products.

This support is available to the US waste industry. Rich countries do more recycling work than poor countries, but the United States is not close to the top of the list, recycling 34.6% of its waste. Poor countries recycle only 3.7% on average, many do not recycle at all or have no data, but some of the best rates are in Europe, especially in some of the smallest regions such as the Faroe Islands. In. It governs the archipelago, which is part of the world’s largest kingdom of Denmark, and recycles 67% of its waste.

Recycling costs, benefits, and automation

“The basic principles of recycling are collection, sorting, manual or mechanical processing, and delivery of recycled materials of the required quality to the manufacturing industry,” said Ross, Director of Trade and Environment, International Recycling Department, headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.・ Mr. Bartley said. , Telled CNBC. “Even in developed countries, manual sorting may be required and may be complemented and replaced by automated sorting systems using appropriate technology.”

According to Bartley, automatic sorting is done with technologies such as magnets, flotation, windshifters (to separate light and heavy materials), cameras, and such equipment is purchased off-the-shelf and integrated into the recycling plant. can.

However, important questions include the cost of the separator, the total running cost per ton of processed material, and what is the added value of the separated material to each stream. In other words, “when does it make a profit?” Bartley said.

Matanya Horowitz, founder and CEO of AMP Robotics, ranked 25th on this year’s CNBC Disruptor 50 list, came up with a big recycling idea after visiting the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF), a residential and commercial recyclable destination. I came up with it. The working conditions are harsh, but the process can be inefficient.

2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 Details

Horowitz was looking for an application for robotics technology that could be improved. He received his PhD from the California Institute of Technology, where he worked on several DARPA challenges. “It helped me understand what worked well in robotics and what remained a challenge,” he told CNBC.

It was clear to Horowitz that computer vision could improve the task of separating and recycling waste. In July 2014, Horowitz launched AMP Robotics, raising $ 77.8 million and employing approximately 130 people. In April 2020, AMP Robotics announced that it processed over 1 billion recyclable objects in a year.

The main challenge with AMP Robotics is the endless complexity of garbage classification. “Recycling is a difficult business,” says Horowitz. “There is no control over the materials we process, and there are all sorts of weird pollutants that people put in the Recycle Bin. As a result, we need to build very sturdy and high-performance equipment.”

AMP Robotics uses robotics and artificial intelligence to classify recycling.

Photo courtesy of AMP Robotics

He recognizes the historical inadequacy of recycling. “All of these materials (plastic, metal, paper) have real value. The problem is that the cost of sorting undermines that value,” says Horowitz. “Reducing the cost of sorting increases the margins that can be extracted from all these materials and naturally finds incentives to capture those materials. That is exactly the role of our technology and the realization of a lean world. How do we carry out our mission to do? “

Horowitz is optimistic. “My favorite quote is,’Sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic,'” he said.

Consumer brands can also drive the success of their recycling supply chain by designing recyclable packages, according to Steve Alexander, chairman and chief executive officer of the Association of Plastic Recyclers.

Labels on soda bottles that are high in glue and ink may not match other recyclable designs in the soda bottle category and can actually contaminate the stream.

“Even if they are separated as soda or water bottles, they can be contaminated,” Alexander told CNBC. “It all depends on the design. The first thing we have to do is make sure the product we buy is compatible with recycling.”

Brands are being sought after by consumer demand to be better and more transparent about the recyclability of their packages. “Currently, it’s based on the credit of consumer brand companies,” says Alexander, but is interested in government regulations that require consumer brand packaging design.

Creating a disposable compostable package

Troy Swope, CEO of Footprint, a technology company focused on eliminating disposable plastics through the development and manufacture of compostable containers, said Focusing on improving plastic recycling is chasing the wrong solution. Say there is.

“To be clear, recycling is a joke when it comes to plastics,” Swope said. “This is one of the biggest lies we have ever been told.”

Swope pointed out Carbon Lite Holdings, a large PET bottle recycler that filed for bankruptcy protection in March. “If it’s not worth it, whatever we do to the infrastructure … Finally, if no one wants it, nature can’t digest it and it doesn’t mean anything. It’s worth it. There is no, “he said.

Footprint Co-Founder and CEO Troy Swope

Photo courtesy of Footprint

For clarity, when it comes to plastics, recycling is a joke.

Headquartered in Arizona, Footprint is ranked 45th on this year’s CNBC Disruptor 50 list, making compostable disposable products from cellulosic, plant-based materials such as recycled cardboard boxes, wood fiber and agricultural waste. The emphasis is on. The goal is that all products will be biodegradable or compostable within 90 days.

And they do so on a large scale. “We plan to ship nearly a billion units this year, perhaps just under a billion from three plants,” Swope told CNBC.

Current footprint customers include McDonald’s, Sweet Green and Konagra brands.

“We will sell billions of units next year,” Swope said.

Footprint currently has three factories, one in Arizona, one in South Carolina, and a third in Mexico. A research center is under construction in the Netherlands and a manufacturing facility is under construction in Poland.

Ask about the impact on the environment

At a recent CNBC Evolve live stream event, Tom Szaky, CEO of recycling company Terracycle and zero waste packaging company Loop, said: “This is the answer to the symptoms of waste and is probably the best way to manage it, but I think we need to dig deeper and realize a waste-free economy.”

Indeed, it’s a plug from Szaky’s company Loop, and consumer brand partners are working together to create “reusability, ideally disposable.”

However, there are also nuances of the waste problem that David Araway, senior policy analyst at the Oregon Environmental Quality Materials Management Program in Portland, Oregon, addressed in a report on the environmental impact of recycling.

“In this country, despite toxic substances, climate change, water depletion, habitat disruption, or other impacts, most of the impact of consumer goods, disposable goods and packaging is not the result of disposal. Rather, it is the result. The fields of supply chain, manufacturing and production. ” “And, as our study has shown, items that are” recyclable “and” compostable “are not necessarily more than functionally equivalent items that are not” recyclable “or” compostable. ” It is not always good for the environment, and it does not always have a small impact on human health. “

That doesn’t mean that recyclability and composability aren’t always useful.

Some items with these popular attributes have less impact and some have less impact, but his research, which summarizes nearly 17 years of international research on this topic, shows recyclability and constructability. Is an inconsistent predictor of environmental goodness.

For example, elemental mercury is very recyclable, but neurotoxins are bad. Whale fat can be composted, but it is still not a desirable raw material.

“Knowing that an item is’recyclable’or’compostable’ is surprisingly little about the actual impact on human health and the environment, or the trade-offs between different materials.” Allaway said.

There is also an impact on the downstream due to the decomposition of waste.

“Biodegradability is a great solution in countries where solid waste management infrastructure is scarce, but in countries where most of the uncollected waste is sent to landfills, biodegradability means that the material is It means breaking down to produce methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. “Allaway said.

He goes against the general wisdom that promoting these popular attributes, such as “recyclable” and “compostable,” is “always popular, but not always wise.” Warn that it is a general marketing strategy.

In his view, the most important thing is for the producer to quantify the overall environmental impact of the product in a life cycle assessment. If not, Allaway is either one of these efforts leading us in the direction of actual sustainability, or the “comfortable” of pollution, including visible and obvious forms such as marine plastics. He says there is no way to know if it is changing.

Sign up for a weekly original newsletter that goes beyond the list to take a closer look at CNBC Disruptor 50 companies and their founders who continue to innovate in every sector of the economy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos