Intel Quietly Launches Tiger Lake-B 10nm Desktop Processor with Blistering Boost Clock





If you think Alder Lake-S will be Intel’s next desktop processor, think again. There is a new CPU line released without noisy announcements or fanfare. It’s Tiger Lake. Yes, Tiger Lake already exists, but it’s not just in mobile format. Intel has ported the Tiger Lake architecture to the desktop.

There are four new SKUs, each with a new “B” suffix. The top model is also an unlocked processor, so it has a “KB” suffix. So what does the designation of B mean? In a statement, Intel confirmed the speculation that B basically means BGA. These new chips are ball grid array components that are soldered directly to the motherboard, rather than the LGA (land grid array) that most modern desktop processors do.

These are SKUs …

11th Generation Intel Core i9-11900KB 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11700KB 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11500B 11th Generation Intel Core i3-11100B For casual consumers, a quick look at Intel model names, architecture code names, and generation labels. It can be confusing to look at. In this case, Intel is basically reusing the 12th generation Core “Rocket Lake” model number, at least since the Core i5 SKU. However, chips like the 11th Generation Core i9-11900KB should not be confused with the 12th Generation Core i9-11900K, as they have two completely separate architectures. Click to enlarge Potential confusion aside, these are interesting additions, as in Intel’s ARK database. They are manufactured on 10 nanometer nodes and feature some impressive boost clocks and onboard graphics. As shown above, Intel’s top model, the Core i9-11900KB, is an 8-core / 16-thread desktop Tiger Lake processor with a 3.3GHz base clock and a maximum turbo frequency of 4.9GHz, with Thermal Velocity Boost. It can reach 5.3GHz via. It also has a 24MB L3 cache and 65W TDP. Intel has stated that the recommended customer price is $ 417.

The Core i7-11700B, on the other hand, is also an 8-core / 16-thread CPU, but with a 3.2GHz base clock, a 4.8GHz maximum turbo clock, a 5.3GHz thermal boost frequency, a 24MB L3 cache, and a 65W TDP. .. No mention is made of recommended customer prices.

Moving down the list, the Core i5-11500B is a 6-core / 12-thread chip with 3.3GHz base clock, 4.6GHz maximum turbo clock, 5.3GHz turbo speed boost frequency, 12MB L3 cache, and 65W TDP. Like the Core i7 parts, Intel does not list prices.

Finally, the Core i3-11100B is a 4-core / 8-thread CPU with 3.6GHz base block, 4.4GHz maximum turbo clock, 5.3GHz turbo speed boost frequency, 12MB L3 cache, and 65W TDP. Again, there is no mention of pricing.

These are relatively fast clock speeds overall, especially the 5.3GHz Turbo Velocity Boost rating for all four chips. On the graphics side, the Core i9, i7, and i5 also model onboard Xe graphics with 32 execution units clocked from 350MHz to 1.45GHz. The Core i3 part, on the other hand, has Xe graphics with 16 execution units and is clocked from 350MHz to 1.4GHz.

Where are these displayed?

“Intel has partnered with customers interested in expanding their product portfolio with enthusiastic small form factor desktop designs. The Intel Core i9-11900KB processor has unique specifications and performance dedicated to these designs. It’s a built BGA solution, “Intel said in a statement. ..

It’s safe to assume that the same explanation applies to the other three Tiger Lake-BSKUs, not just the Core i9-11900KB. It will be interesting to visit these new desktop parts and see what design Intel hardware partners come up with. They can power relatively rugged mini PCs and compact SFF systems that can be intriguing, if properly priced.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos