Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC reveals the future Sakurai





Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Creator Mashiro Sakurai has confirmed that the following two DLC fighters are the last.

In the latest column on Sakurai’s Famitsu, Sakurai decided to provide mysterious information about the future of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and its Mystery Fighters. Thanks to the translation by localization editor Robert Sephazon, we know about the state of the game:

1. Announcement of Double DLC Fighter

Sakurai wrote in the column that the last two DLC characters could be announced at the same time. Of course, the reader wasn’t given any more. That is, the remaining two fighters could be announced together. or not.

2. The announcement of DLC fighter is coming soon

Sakurai then revealed that the announcement would be made “soon.” But, of course, Sakurai didn’t specify when. Of course, most Super Smash Bros. fans speculate that fighters (or multiple fighters) will reveal at E3 in June. This will be in line with Sakurai’s latest blog announcement.

3. Both DLC Fighters will be released in 2021

Even if the two fighters aren’t on display at E3, it’s probably soon. This is because Sakurai wrote that both DLC fighters will be playable in 2021. It’s unclear if both fighters will be available at the same time or if the character will be dropped into the smash over time.

4. These are the last DLC fighters added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

When the two fighters remaining in the current pass were dropped, rumors had been floating for some time suggesting the possibility of another fighter pass. However, Sakurai said on his blog that he has discontinued this hopeful concept and that the two DLC fighters released this year will be the last.

5. After that, the list of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be completed.

Sakurai said the game will be “finalized” after the remaining two DLC fighters have been added to the game. It’s unclear what this really means overall, but we can assume that no more fighters will be added to the roster. It can also mean that Sakurai adds content (such as maps and Mii skins) to the entire game. Fans already want this not to mean that the balance patch will stop.

Source: Daniel Cortes

6. But Sakurai never rests

The Super Smash Bros. community has been interested in Sakurai’s health and sleep deprivation for years. And it seemed that Sakurai might retire after “finalizing” Ultimate. However, Sakurai wrote in a column that he wouldn’t quit his game-related work after the development was over. And he will continue to work hard.

