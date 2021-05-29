Do I still need to buy an iPhone 12 or wait for an iPhone 13?





The iPhone 12 is a great phone, and it might be better to get it now than to wait for the next iPhone.

Sarah Tew / CNET

The iPhone 12 has been available since last fall, and the new iPhone 13 (or will it be the iPhone 12S?) Will arrive as early as September. So does it really make sense to buy an iPhone 12 now? The simple answer is yes. And no. In certain situations, you can buy the current model months before its lifespan, but the situation is a bit more complicated because the next version looks just a few months away.

So if you’re on the fence about which way to go, that’s understandable. But don’t emphasize. This guide details which direction to go. In this way, you can be confident that you have made the correct call.

If you’re still using an older iPhone, it makes sense to upgrade to the iPhone 12 right away.

Sarah Tew / CNET Are you using an old old iPhone?

One of the best reasons to snap a new phone is that your current phone is hopelessly out of date. If you have an iPhone 11, it’s probably not worth upgrading to an iPhone 12. There is not enough difference in performance and functionality, especially when compared to the one that comes with the iPhone 13. However, if you can wait until September, your patience may be rewarded.

Calculus is very different for owners of older iPhones like the iPhone X series. Choose the iPhone 12 and you’ll get an advanced A14 Bionic CPU and OLED screen. These two enhancements represent a major phone upgrade from just a few years ago.

Now Playing: Watch This: Rumors of iPhone 13 and What You Need for Your Next Apple Phone

10:51

Need for 5G speed

5G wireless isn’t available everywhere, and its features are a bit exaggerated. That said, the iPhone 12 is the first and currently the only iPhone compatible with 5G. Therefore, if you have a strong desire to connect to and access a 5G cellular network, the iPhone 12 will quickly stir up that itch. Of course, the iPhone 13 is also likely to link to 5G, so it’s okay to wait.

Living with a damaged iPhone screen is never fun.

Jamea Martin / CNET Get your new iPhone now for cracked screens, battery failure and other reasons

It’s hard to live with a damaged or poorly functional device. For example, screen corruption is difficult to ignore due to daily flaws. The same is true for a failed battery that can’t hold as much charge as it used to. If your iPhone suffers from these types of frustrating issues, an immediate upgrade to iPhone 12 is justified.

The iPhone 12’s ceramic shield screen held up firmly during the torture test.

Chris Parker / CNET iPhone 12 has a ceramic shielded display

One of the big improvements on the iPhone 12 is the display material. Apple calls it “ceramic shielded” glass. The ceramic shielded glass that covers Corning cell phone displays is harder than most metals. Indeed, you can see the toughness of the iPhone 12’s ceramic shield. When we tested it, the phone went through in flying colors. So if you’re a giant Kurtz and slippery, it’s a wise way to gush out for this current iPhone. Those who feel they can avoid an accident may want to wait until September. The iPhone 13 may also come with a ceramic shield.

New features of the work

The iPhone 13 definitely has all the new features that the iPhone 12 lacks. If the rumored mill is right, the device boasts a 120Hz display and will be the first iPhone to do this. Currently, the screen refresh rate for iPhone 12 is 60Hz. The faster the refresh rate, the smoother and faster you can scroll through your apps and websites. Apple will probably also enhance the iPhone 13’s camera. This is what the company does every year. Also, keep in mind that Apple will only provide software updates to mobile phones for a limited time. If the wait time is too long, you will eventually be locked out of the latest OS.

Price may be a deciding factor

As the saying goes, money speaks. If you can find an important deal on the iPhone 12, it may be enough to soften your decision. Perhaps you are planning to switch careers. If so, the wireless provider you want to move may offer a trade-in special. It can offset many costs of new phones. Also, consider waiting for the iPhone 13 to be announced. That will surely plunge the price of the iPhone 12. Depending on what your iPhone 13 is, it may be a better option to get a significantly discounted iPhone 12.

I’m not sure what the price of the iPhone will be, but I guessed it based on my knowledge. There is a good chance that it will follow the same breakdown as the iPhone 12. Then again, Apple was able to sell it at a much cheaper price. Samsung and Google demanded less cash for the Galaxy S20FE and Pixel 5 in 2020. The Samsung Galaxy S21 had a $ 200 discount compared to its predecessor.

I wish you success.

