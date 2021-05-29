5 days left for unlimited Google Photos. Here’s what you need to know by June 1st:





Starting June 1st, Google Photos will end its policy of storing unlimited “high resolution” photos for all users. If you have an Android smartphone, you may be using Google Photos whether you are aware of it or not. Also, if you have an iPhone, you may have Google Photos installed due to Apple’s 5 GB storage limit. In any case, if you’re using Google Photos to store your photos for work or entertainment, you’ll be limited to a total of 15 GB of free storage from June 1st, including email and Google Docs. Otherwise, Google Drive counts for that limit. If you don’t want to start paying for storage to Google, you may need to make changes and it’s time to take action.

It used to be very simple. You point your smartphone at what you want to take a picture of and take a picture. The image is automatically uploaded to Google Photos and saved in the cloud in “high resolution”. Not enough for large print photos or printed promotional items, but enough for most purposes. Also, unlike Apple Photos and Samsung Gallery, you weren’t limited to 5 GB images, so you didn’t have to worry. There were no restrictions. You can upload videos equivalent to movie studios and images equivalent to museums. Google saves everything for free, unless you care about resolutions lower than the original resolution.

June 1st marks the end of that era. Depending on the number of photos you take, it can be a very small issue or a very large issue. Here are some simple things to consider to minimize inconvenience.

1. Upload as much as you want to keep.

Photos and videos uploaded before June 1st are exempt under Google’s current policy and do not count towards the 15GB limit. So if you have photos or videos on your smartphone, camera, or computer drive and want to back them up to the cloud for access from anywhere, it can take days to do so. It’s a good idea to look at the files on different devices and consider uploading those images while saving them permanently. Still unlimited and free. Uploading images can take some time, so the sooner you start doing this, the better.

2. Consider changing your smartphone settings to stop the automatic backup of your photos to Google Photos.

PC World recommends that you follow this very simple step to prevent unwanted photos from filling your Google storage. The logic is correct, but it goes without saying that if you stop the automatic backup of your photos on your smartphone, they won’t exist anywhere else until you back them up. Let’s say you’re traveling, taking gorgeous pictures all day, and then your phone falls out of your pocket and is destroyed. Your photo will disappear forever.

If you want to stop the automatic backup, you can choose to manually back up what you need or sign up for another service to save your photos automatically.

3. Sign up for another service.

As far as I know, Google was the only company that offered free unlimited photo and video storage to anyone who wanted it, but Shutterfly offers unlimited photo storage for free, but video. Does not provide. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Photos allows you to store unlimited photos and up to 5GB of video in full size, and share both unlimited photo storage and video storage with up to five people. ..

Non-Prime members are limited to 5GB of combined photo and video storage. This also applies to you if you stop becoming a Prime member. Amazon will either pay for additional storage or give you 180 days to download your photos before you start erasing anything larger than 5 GB.

Microsoft offers 5GB of free storage for everyone on OneDrive. However, if you’re a Microsoft Office 365 subscriber, you have 1TB of photo storage available. According to Microsoft, this is enough for 500,000 photos and should be enough for almost everyone. Similarly, Adobe Photoshop subscribers may have 1TB or 100GB of photo and video storage available, depending on their plans. 100GB isn’t unlimited, but it’s well over 15GB.

4. Consider getting a Pixel.

Current Google Pixel smartphone owners will have unlimited high-definition storage available after June 1st. Owners of Pixel 2 to Pixel 5 smartphones previously owned unlimited original size photo storage. The original Pixel owner, sometimes referred to as the Pixel 1, can continue to use unlimited original size storage, at least in part, because mobile phones can’t compress images for high-resolution storage.

However, Google has announced that this transaction will only apply to Pixel smartphones currently or previously on the market. With the advent of Pixel 5a and Pixel 6, this feature will disappear.

5. Or you can just wait and see.

This certainly doesn’t help everyone, but if you don’t take too many pictures, it can take some time before you need another solution. In a recent blog post about the change, Andy Abramson, Google Photos Director of Product Management, said that 80% of Google Photos users have calculated that they will not reach the 15GB limit for three years. The company provides a personalized estimate for each user about how long it will take to fill 15GB of storage, and states that it will give enough warning as users begin to approach that limit. We’ve also added features to the app to help users get rid of unwanted images, such as blurry and dark photos.

This wait-and-see strategy doesn’t work forever. However, it can take some time to figure out what you want to do instead.

