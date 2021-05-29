Affordable and excellent tablet





Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

Todd Haselton | CNBC

I’ve been testing Amazon’s new Fire HD 10 Plus tablet for the past few days. It will begin shipping to customers earlier this week, starting at $ 179.99, just over half the entry-level iPad.

The Fire HD 10 Plus is Amazon’s highest-end tablet, with additional RAM, wireless charging, and other purchasing features that outperform the regular Fire HD 10 for $ 149.99.

Unlike Apple, Amazon’s tablet business does not generate a significant portion of the company’s revenue. Instead, they are just portals to Amazon content and services. They are attractive because they are cheap, but you can stream movies, music and read books. They are great if that’s all you need from your tablet. Still, most people who can save a little more will find that they can do more with the iPad.

Here’s what you need to know about the new Fire HD 10 Plus:

How is it

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus

Amazon

Fire HD if you have a lot of people just trying out basic games on your tablet, reading Kindle books, streaming Netflix and Amazon Prime videos, and listening to music from services like Spotify, Pandora, and Amazon Music. 10 Plus (or entry-level Fire HD 10) is also a good choice.

It provides a large 10.1-inch display that is lightweight, crisp, bright and colorful. The tablet is made of plastic, but the soft touch finish makes it feel a little cheap. However, it doesn’t have the metal and other high-end design features that the iPad has.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

Todd Haselton | CNBC

I like stereo speakers that play audio from both sides of the tablet, not just one side, so that the audio sounds balanced when watching a movie in landscape mode. They are good for playing music-for example, I liked listening to classical music while reading at night-and get big enough.

Amazon has boosted its RAM to 4GB this year. This means that running the applications at the same time feels a bit faster. Running Netflix on one side of the screen and browsing the news on the other side didn’t feel too slow.

Another bonus you won’t get on your iPad is the microSD card slot for expanding storage so you can download and listen to more movies, photos and music when you don’t have a Wi-Fi connection. .. We recommend that you buy the cheapest 32GB model instead of the 64GB model, as microSD cards are cheap and can be easily laid down.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus on wireless charging dock.

Amazon

Amazon includes wireless charging in case you want to buy yet another optional accessory, the Wireless Charging Dock. This brings the total cost up to $ 219.99. It works. Simply place your tablet in the dock and it will start charging. Again, this is not found on the iPad.

It has a unique “show mode” that turns your Fire HD 10 Plus into an Amazon Echo show with a screen. This is best if you are using a wireless charging station. Say “Hey Alexa” nearby to see recipes and weather and act as an echo. This is useful if you already have an Echo home and want to turn your tablet into a hands-free assistant in the kitchen. But I just watched the movie while charging it on my desk.

I also like the fact that Amazon’s home screen shows everything you want to access quickly, such as books you’ve already read, last TV shows you watched, books you want to read, recently opened apps, and the weather. very convenient. And if you’re already connected to Amazon Echo, you can easily control smart home gadgets such as lights and cameras. As expected, it’s very well tied to Amazon’s products and services.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus

Amazon

Amazon also launched a $ 49.99 Bluetooth keyboard case accessory for tablets this year. It’s included in the new Productivity Bundle, which is included in the regular model (not a plus) of the tablet for $ 219. The bundle also offers a one-year Microsoft Office worth $ 69.99. Amazon sent me a keyboard. This also works with the plus model. It’s a decent $ 50 keyboard and is suitable for typing in Microsoft Word and more. However, the keys are a bit cramped and have no backlight, so I often find myself using a computer when I need to do some real work.

Finally, my tests showed excellent battery life. Amazon promises up to 12 hours of use. I set the brightness to about 50% at 10am and started playing the movie in a loop, and by 10pm it was playing with about 28% battery life. Therefore, this is beyond Amazon’s promise. When it comes to batteries, I like Amazon’s continued use of the latest USB-C charging ports. This is the same charger that you already use on your computer or Android phone.

What’s wrong

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus

Amazon

If you want to access a lot of apps, you can get far more benefits from the regular $ 329 iPad. The Amazon AppStore is still quite minimal compared to the Apple AppStore. Of course, you can get all the big streaming apps like HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu and other popular apps like Facebook, Instagram and Spotify.

But others are missing. For example, Slack is not found. There are no Google apps such as YouTube, YouTube TV, Gmail, Chrome, Maps, etc. Instead, you’ll have to rely on Amazon’s much inferior Silk browser to surf the web (unless you want to hack to get Google’s services). Consider this if you think it might be a good option for your child to use. For homework: Are the apps your school needs also supported?

And when it comes to browsers, it’s still not very good. You may be using Chrome, Safari, or Edge on your computer or mobile phone. However, not all websites and passwords stored in these browsers are forwarded here. Therefore, you need to remember all logins. For example, if you just want to go to CNBC and read the latest news, that’s fine. However, it’s not very useful if you want to keep it in sync with the browser you’re using on other devices such as mobile phones and computers. The iPad supports all these browsers and keeps them in sync better.

And it lacks something else that seems strange. Amazon’s new Luna game streaming service, which runs on Android, iPhone, PC, and Amazon Fire TV and is actually pretty fun, isn’t supported on tablets. We are hoping that the Amazon service will work on tablets dedicated to Amazon media products, and we hope that they will be added soon.

The camera isn’t that great either. If you want a simple video chat, a front-facing 2 megapixel camera is sufficient, but it’s not very clear and the video / photo is too dark. The same is true for backward-facing cameras.

Should you buy it?

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

Todd Haselton | CNBC

If you’re like a lot of people and you really want your tablet to catch up with Netflix on the couch, browse Amazon’s services. You don’t need to access a specific app like Slack to work. Indeed, the Fire HD 10 Plus is a great tablet. And I think that’s what Amazon is targeting. People who just want something simple and affordable to watch a movie or read a book. In fact, I’d recommend buying a $ 149.99 model that saves some money, has slightly less RAM, doesn’t have wireless charging, but still works well and is offered in three additional colors. ..

But if you need a tablet with a much better browser, more apps, and a more premium design, you’ll just save $ 329 on your iPad. I know it takes a lot more, but you can do more with it.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos