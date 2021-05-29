My iPhone needs these three features





It’s hard to believe it’s almost June, but I’m here.

If you’re following technology, you know that June is a big month. Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) brings together a large number of video game fans to see the next steps for home video game consoles, PCs, or mobile devices.

Then, of course, is Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). At this conference, we will first review the latest version of iOS and the new features aimed at smartphones.

Fans of the iPhone and other Apple products will find out more in the June 7th tech giant keynote.

While we’re waiting, here are three things I want for this iOS update to bring to my iPhone.

A better way to manage notifications

Apple now has easy access to notifications as well as searching settings, but wants to have more options for deciding when to display notifications, rather than always switching them on or off. I think. Maybe I want to turn off work email notifications while I’m on my computer, but I want to turn them on while I’m away. Timed notifications will be a good solution.

Upgrade to widget

I enjoy having the Spotify app as an iPhone widget. What I hate is that it’s basically just a huge app icon. Yes, you can see the latest playlists available, but you can also play them directly from the widget without opening the app. It works with your notifications. Want to make these widgets more active?

Split screen option

I admit that this is awkward on the iPhone, as there are some smaller models and the area displayed on the screen is very large. But I want a way to use two apps at the same time. For example, if you have a browser open and want to save a link to Notes, or if you want to view a photo and drag it into iMessage.

What do you want for iOS 15? Please let us know on Twitter @ brettmolina23.

What else has happened with technology?

Stop false information. The latest battlefield? Climate change. A new report from Advance Democracy encourages Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stop the spread of lies.

Amazon has acquired MGM for $ 8.45 billion. This means that James Bond, Rocky and Robocop have new homes. And streaming battles for your eyes have become even more interesting.

Do you like it or hate it? Facebook and Instagram allow users to hide likes from their posts and other users’ posts.

Technical tips

It’s Memorial Day weekend, and the pandemic restrictions have been lifted, making it difficult to leave home and plan a trip. As part of your planning, we encourage you to consider some of these useful travel apps.

This Week’s Talking Tech

The Talking Tech podcast will discuss new accessibility features coming to the Apple Watch, price increases for the streaming service Philo, and what you can expect from WWDC.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @ brettmolina23.

