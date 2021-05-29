Change these three hidden Google settings to protect your privacy





Big tech companies are woven into the structure of our daily lives. We send messages to each other on Apple and Android smartphones, share photos on Facebook, shop on Amazon, work on Microsoft and Apple computers, and do Google all day long.

It’s no longer a secret that Big Tech tracks our behavior and packages the data for sale to advertisers. Tap or click to prevent Facebook, one of the biggest criminals, from following you on the web.

If you are very privacy conscious, maybe you have your personal information floating around the web, or at least you are ready to core as much as you can. Tap or click to erase yourself from the internet.

Take a look at Google, the company you must be interacting with most days. Here are three settings you need to check:

1. Don’t let others know what you’re doing on Google

Every time you use a Google service, the interaction is[マイアクティビティ]It will be recorded on the page. This page shows everything you searched for, photos you took, YouTube videos you watched, how to use the Google app, and more.

Many people don’t know that you can password protect it all. Who needs this new feature?

Let’s say you share a computer, or everyone in your home knows your system password. It’s all done with one click, and everything you do with Google is free. Yes, they will see anything that makes you embarrassed to speak at the supper. Even if it doesn’t matter to you, it’s safest if your phone or laptop falls into the wrong hands.

Here’s how to lock down:

Go to myactivity.google.com on your computer. You’ll see a pop-up that says “Safer on Google: You can increase the security of My Activity by turning on additional confirmation.”[管理]Click.[追加の確認が必要]Select the option of[保存]Click.

You will need to enter your password to view and delete history in the future. If your Google password is stored in your browser or computer, it defeats the purpose. We recommend that you use a secure password that you can remember.

Wait, what do they know? Find out what Google tracks and how to clear it.

2. Check the Google Photos tracking settings

I recently wrote about the wealth of information you can find on Google Maps. You can go back many years and get to the route. Check out this map and tap or click the steps to turn off tracking.

You may not notice that Google Photos collects the same kind of information. You can see it as a series of photos on the map wherever you have been. Did you take a road trip and take a photo along the way? The digital trail is there for you to see.

Open the Google Photos app and[検索]Tap.[場所]A map will be displayed below. Tap it and scroll down to see the photos as a list, or zoom in on the map to select a location and view the photos taken there.

This may make you feel like you’re walking down a memorable path. If you don’t care about it, you have nothing to change. If you are not very keen on this feature, you need to take a few steps.

Open Google Maps on your computer. Select the 3-line menu and[タイムライン]Click.At the bottom of the screen[ロケーション履歴の管理]Click. This will open the Google Account activity control page. If location history is on, the slider will be blue. Click on it to turn it off and it will turn gray. This will prevent Google from tracking future movements and geotag photos. There is also an automatic deletion option, which allows you to select the period for which location data is automatically deleted. This can range from photos over 3 months old to photos over 36 months old.

To delete a recent one, follow these steps:

Open Google Photos on your PC.In the upper right corner[設定]Click on the gear and scroll down[共有]Click.[写真の位置データを非表示]Activate the slider for.

You are doing well. Want to work on some more security steps? Tap or click here to see three simple privacy fixes you need to address.

3. New kind of tracking

When you visit a new website, you are likely to see a pop-up asking you to allow cookies. Cookies keep track of the sites you visit and what you do there. They do useful things like store your passwords and what’s in your online shopping cart, but at the expense of your privacy. All this data will be used to target you in your ads.

Google has abolished third-party cookies. No, that doesn’t mean your information won’t be shared with advertisers. However, the method is changing. Google’s Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) runs behind the scenes in the Chrome browser for some users. This type of tracking groups people with similar interests.

Bennett Cyphers of the non-profit Electronic Frontier Foundation, which focuses on privacy, states that FLoC “was created to avoid the privacy risk of third-party cookies, but in the process creates new cookies.”

If you are using Chrome, you may be “FLoCed” without your knowledge. Visit amifloced.org to see if you are attending the trial.

If so, you have two options. You can opt out of tracking all third parties in Chrome.

Click the 3-dot setting menu.[プライバシーとセキュリティ]>[Cookieとその他のサイトデータ]Go to.[サードパーティのCookieをブロックする]Select an option.

If you don’t want to deal with all of them, it’s time to find a new browser. Tap or click to view your privacy-focused browser ranking from highest to lowest.

Need a hand with a slow PC, Wi-Fi issue, or printer issue? Post a technical question for specific answers from me or other technical experts. Visit my Q & A forum for technical support now.

What digital lifestyle questions do you have? Call Kim’s national radio show and tap or click here to find it on your local radio station. You can listen to and watch Kim Command Show on your mobile phone, tablet, TV, or computer. Alternatively, tap Kim’s free podcast or click here.

