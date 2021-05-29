Will Nintendo Switch Pro be announced before E3?





E3 is right there and rumors are starting to get hot. One of the specific rumors we’ve heard for years is the Nintendo Switch Pro, and 2021 is no exception.

This time around, there are quite a few reputable sources reporting on rumors. Bloomberg recently reported plans for Nintendo to assemble the upgraded new switch as early as July and then release it to the masses in September or October. Of course, Bloomberg cited anonymous sources, but Eurogamer backed up the report with its own unnamed source.

I’m not really surprised to see it pop up around E3, as reports of newer and more powerful Switch models have been around for some time. Even my fellow App Trigger writer enjoys the often unfounded rumors that surround the Nintendo Switch Pro.

But what can I say? I’m a gossip sucker. And E3 is one of my favorite times.

Nintendo no longer participates in annual gaming events, but usually hosts its own digital live stream (Nintendo Direct) before and after summer festivals. Eurogamer also reports that Nintendo will host its own E3 2021 digital event during the E3 week, announcing a new game for the enhanced console.

Bloomberg says Nintendo Switch Pro could even be revealed before E32021, which begins on June 12. And while Nintendo isn’t directly involved in the official E3, the event gives developers the opportunity to talk about the new system and how it’s upgraded power could benefit their game.

The Nintendo Switch Pro offers 4K support and is rumored to come with a 7-inch OLED screen. Pricing is still a big question mark, but it’s expected to be more expensive than the current Switch console, which sells for $ 300. It is also possible to replace the current switch as the main console sold in stores. The $ 200 Switch Lite model will continue to be available.

It’s also worth pointing out that we don’t know if it’s actually called the Nintendo Switch Pro or the increasingly popular online Super Switch. It is said that only “a handful” of people in Nintendo know the actual name.

