Is it too late for Google’s wearable alliance?





Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Adam Ya Sharma

Google’s Android operating system for smartwatches has undergone several improvements in less than a decade. First introduced in 2014, the software appeared as Android Wear on devices such as the LG G Watch and Samsung Gear Live. In 2018, Google announced Android Wear 2.0 with new features such as LTE connectivity, Android Pay, and a more modern design. We wanted our users to “make the most of every moment.” Shortly thereafter, Android Wear was renamed Wear OS, and tech companies and fashion brands began to draw attention to the platform.

Fast forward to 2021, Wear OS hasn’t cut mustard yet. It’s not even a moment in the overall smartwatch landscape. But now with Samsung and Fitbit, can Google finally provide us with wearable software worth adopting the Almighty Apple Watch? Find out if Google’s latest partnership can pull Wear OS away from its misery, or if it’s too late for the company’s wearable alliance.

Google + Samsung + Fitbit = Is Wear OS attractive for the third time?

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

This is called the biggest improvement on Wear OS. Samsung is incorporating software learning from Tizen on its Galaxy watch. Google promises a fresh look that reflects Material You’s design philosophy. Fitbit brings familiar features to your party. But is it enough to take Apple’s top spot or increase its existing share of Fitbit, Samsung and Wear OS devices?

The outlook is that Apple currently accounts for almost 40% of the global smartwatch market, with Huawei accounting for 11% chunks and Samsung accounting for 9%. Fitbit is the fifth farthest with 6.2%. Also, non-Apple devices don’t currently run Wear OS, so wearables running Google’s software have a very small presence in the market.

Neither Google nor Samsung nor Fitbit could decrypt the smartwatch code.

With these numbers, it’s no surprise that developers are more likely to create apps and services for Apple. But that’s not the only reason. They’re making remarkable devices, but so far their efforts have failed to destroy the Apple Watch, and there’s plenty of explanation for why.

The pitfalls of Google, Samsung and Fitbit

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is probably one of the best premium smartwatches you can buy right now. Fitbit has devices that add great value to your table, such as the Versa 3 and Sense. Google doesn’t have a Pixel Watch yet, but devices like the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 and Fossil Gen 5 probably represent the best Wear OS currently offers.

However, the three platforms and brands together offer far fewer apps than the Apple Watch. Samsung and Wear OS watches are better than Fitbit, which has an anemic choice of apps, but aren’t yet in competition with Apple.

Also lacking in Samsung, Wear OS, and Fitbit wearables is the amazing seamlessness of the Apple Watch. With the exception of apps, its productivity features outperform all three platforms.

The hardware of the Apple Watch is also much better. Series 6 runs on Apple’s new S6 SoC, which is based on the A13 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 11. It’s like an Android watch with a Snapdragon 888. Of course, the latter does not exist.

Due to Google’s partnership with Samsung or Fitbit, there is no guarantee that the hardware boost required for Wear OS smartwatches will be slower and may be slower than that.

Wear OS: Update Challenges

Other Wear OS issues are also currently out of balance. The most annoying thing about software is the lack of timely updates. Even with Samsung’s collaboration, Google is likely to publish future Wear OS updates. However, unlike Android itself, it never followed the regular schedule of Wear OS updates. This situation is reminiscent of LG’s terrible update center, which promised timely software updates but failed brilliantly.

The same is true for hardware updates on Wear OS watches. Qualcomm processors that power Wear OS devices have unacceptably long gaps between new SoCs. As you may know, the Snapdragon 4100 series for Wear OS smartwatches was launched in 2020 for the first time in two years, and since then only one silicon-powered smartwatch has been launched.

Apple’s watchOS update and hardware refresh were appropriate.

In contrast, Apple’s watchOS updates and hardware refreshes were appropriate. Apple Watch users know when new software will be available on their devices and when they will get a new version of Apple Watch. This has created an unparalleled cycle of trust not only for users but also for the developer community.

Why did Google, which makes more than 3 billion Android devices, stop following the same path? The Apple Watch sells very well and the company is constantly expanding its portfolio. Google, on the other hand, uses all its resources to make Wear OS less important in the long run.

So why are developers jumping at the opportunity to create apps and services for Wear OS when Google has dropped the ball completely over the years? We know that Samsung and Fitbit are launching new Wear OS devices that have the potential to solve long-standing problems such as low battery life. But why do app makers spend their time and energy creating products for one or two devices to get improved software? Developers currently have little incentive to spend time and energy on the platform unless Google declares that existing Wear OS smartwatches will also get updates.

Unless Google clarifies these details, it’s hard to believe that Google, Samsung, and Fitbit can work together on Wear OS wonders that they couldn’t do before.

That’s not all bad news

Wear OS may not be a sensation overnight thanks to Google’s latest efforts, but more is expected than ever before.

To get started, Google has promised to bring more and better apps to the ecosystem. While Fitbit and Samsung are part of this effort, Google is also revamping its own services, such as Google Maps and the Google Assistant, to improve the smartwatch experience.

Google will finally be able to leverage Samsung’s chip manufacturing expertise for custom smartwatch SoCs.

The company encourages developers to create Wear OS apps with the new Material You design language in mind. Developers can now take advantage of redesigned tiles, overlays, app launchers, and more to improve their apps on Wear OS and provide a more personalized touch. In addition, the company has released new APIs to attract app makers, including a new health services platform created in collaboration with Samsung. Learn more about all these new features in Wear OS.

In addition to its software efforts, Google could ultimately leverage Samsung’s chip manufacturing expertise for custom smartwatch SoCs, such as the rumored Whitechapel chip for the Pixel 6. There is. This may remove the Qualcomm growth hurdles mentioned above. Wear OS.

Is the clock still ticking?

Wear OS isn’t without the potential to succeed at all the positive points just mentioned, but as of today, it doesn’t pose a serious threat to Apple’s monopoly in the smartwatch market.

Years of sluggish efforts have kept developers away from Google, Fitbit, and even Samsung.

Years of sluggish efforts in the smartwatch space by Google, Fitbit, and even Samsung have kept developers away and created apps that are lacking or useful compared to the Apple Watch. By shuffling things, it’s unlikely that you’ll jump into Wear OS more than developers have already done.

Hardware development for Wear OS watches is something Google hasn’t done yet, and just getting the software in place may not be enough.

Currently, there is little that makes Wear OS stand out. Apple offers great hardware and software, and Fitbit has a solid smartwatch for fitness tracking. Users seem to be happy with Samsung’s Tizen OS on the Galaxy Watch. Huawei wearables also offer great value for the price. I don’t know where Wear OS fits in this space.

Combined with all the features, Wear OS seems very unlikely to record a lead in the wearable market so far. You might see some good smartwatches as a result of Google’s new partnership, but it may be too late to beat Apple.

What do you think about the matter? Do you think it’s too late for Google’s wearable alliance? Please vote for the vote above and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

