



Shin Megami Tensei 3 HD has various endings for the player to unlock. This guide will show the player what it takes to unlock everything.

There are many different endings for players to unlock Shin Megami Tensei 3HD. This guide will show the player how to unlock all the endings available in the game. It’s been a long time since the new work of Shin Megami Tensei on the main line was released. In recent years, the Persona series, a spin-off of Shin Megami Tensei, has been in the limelight, and players want to know what the mainline series has. The third entry HD remake is now available on Nintendo Switch. As the player progresses through the story, certain decisions the player makes can affect the ending that the player unlocks. Players need to create multiple save files to access all of them. This guide will show the player what it takes to unlock everything.

Continue scrolling and reading

The game starts on a normal day in Tokyo, but changes as soon as the apocalypse begins. Everything is swallowed by the darkness and the player is thrown during the battle between God and the devil. The decisions players make during the game affect who wins the war. This is a game where every decision can have a spillover effect on the story. Here’s how the player unlocks all the endings of the game:

How to unlock all endings in Shin Megami Tensei 3HD

There are 6 different endings for the player to unlock. To access all of them, it is important to create multiple save files. This is what you need at both ends.

Demon Ending: Players must not complete the Amara Labyrinth, reject all reasons in unison with their allies, and must not be timid to Aradia’s questions at Yoyogi Park. Freedom Ending: Players must not complete the Amara Labyrinth and must not reject all reasons in unison with their allies. Please have the courage to answer Aradia’s question at Yoyogi Park. The player must also defeat the last boss. True Devil Ending: Players must complete the Amara Labyrinth before heading to the Tower of Kagutsuchi. Musubi Reason: Players must not complete the Amara Labyrinth and only need to get the Musubi Reason. From there, talk to Isamu of the Amara Network and agree with all their questions. From there, you need to defeat Hikawa, Chiaki, and the last boss. Reasons for Shishima Ending: Players must not complete the Amara Labyrinth and only need to get Niijima Reasons. From there, talk to Hikawa at the Mantra headquarters and agree to all the questions. Players need to get at least two questions correctly. From there, defeat Isamu, Chiaki, and the last boss. Yosuga’s Reason: Players need to agree when talking to Chiaki. The final text option is “I see your point”.

Shin Megami Tensei will have the next mainline entry on Nintendo Switch in the future. Little is known about it, but fans of the series are very excited. It will be interesting to see how the series evolves from the past.

Shin Megami Tensei 3HD is now available on Nintendo Switch.

