Microsoft Edge 91 introduces new bugs and annoying pop-up messages





Microsoft released Microsoft Edge 91 yesterday, and since then users have been using newer versions of web browsers to report constant screen displays, bugs, and issues.

Microsoft Edge 91 is a milestone release of the browser with many new features such as price history, cashback and rebates, kids mode, new pride themes, personalized news and much more.

What’s New in Microsoft Edge 91 There is a bug in the Microsoft Edge 91 release

However, after upgrading to Microsoft Edge 91, users have reported many issues that Bleeping Computer has reproduced on their devices.

The most annoying problem people are experiencing is the new Microsoft Edge nag screen that continues to appear at startup, asking the user if they want to “use the recommended browser settings.”

For some users, if you close the dialog or specify not to update your browser settings, the nag screen will continue to appear even if you restart your browser.

Use the nag screen with recommended browser settings

In Bleeping Computer’s tests, this only happened if Bing wasn’t configured as the default search engine, but I’m not sure if that’s the reason.

Microsoft Edge users also do not respect the launch page that the browser Edge has configured in the Wilder Security forum, Microsoft Edge Insider forum, and Feedback Hub, instead.[新しいタブ]It reports that the page is open.

Feedback Hub Report on Ignored Startup Pages

After changing the startup page to BleepingComputer.com, BleepingComputer was able to reproduce this bug and the new tab page continued to open even after restarting the browser.

Finally, other users have reported strange issues, such as the missing + sign to open a new tab and the inability to use the middle mouse button to open an item in the Favorites folder.

Microsoft Edge 91 does not have new tab + dialog

Some users have reported that resetting Microsoft Edge to its default settings eliminates most of these issues.

Thanks to Opera for the tips!

