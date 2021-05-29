Google Pay introduces international payment





Google Pay develops international payment features within the app. Find out more about Google’s new partnership with Wise and Western Union.

Payment apps are a powerful digital personal finance tool for people of all ages. These apps make it easy to send money to friends and family and collect borrowed money.

Sending money to someone in your country is usually very easy, but making international payments is not always easy. This is because not all payment apps support this feature. The good news is that Google Pay recently introduced an international payment feature within the app. Continue reading to learn more about this enhanced benefit that Google offers to people who use payment apps.

Google is affiliated with Western Union and Wise

Google understands that many people want to send money to other countries and have a payment app that simplifies this task. For this reason, Google has recently partnered with Western Union and Wise to enhance the capabilities of its payment apps to meet the needs of more users.

Western Union and Wise are well-known brands that have existed for a long time. Both of these apps provide the ability to send and receive payments internationally. By partnering with these companies, Google is now able to deploy international payments within its own payments app.

At this time, Google Pay users can only send money to app users in Singapore and India. But by the end of this year, Google hopes users will be able to send money to people in more than 80 countries through Wise and in more than 200 countries and territories through Western Union.

This partnership makes it easy for existing Google Pay users to send money to friends and family in other countries. This added feature also means that you can use one app to handle both domestic and international payment needs without having to switch apps.

How does international payment work?

When a user makes an international payment via Google Pay, the payment is made within the app. You can choose either Western Union or Wise to see your payment status both when you send and receive.

Western Union and Wise offer limited time savings

To celebrate this partnership, both Western Union and Wise are offering Google Pay users who want to make international payments the opportunity to save for a limited time.

Western Union: Until June 16, 2021, users will be able to make unlimited free transfers when sending via Google Pay.

Wise: New Wise customers do not have to pay a transfer fee of up to $ 500 for their first transfer.

Adding the use of a payment app to your personal finance routine allows for an easy way to pay others and get paid immediately when splitting with your invoice or check lover. Thanks to this new partnership, people who regularly send money to friends and family in other countries will be able to send money more efficiently. By the end of 2021, Google will offer more opportunities for users to send money to people in more countries.

