4 Ways IPOs and Acquisitions Can Make Positive Changes to the Global Ecosystem – TechCrunch





Laura Gonzlez-Contributor to Estfani

Laura Gonzlez-Estfani is the founder and founder of The Venture City, an operator-led international venture acceleration model designed to give the global entrepreneurial ecosystem more diverse, international and equitable access to capital. I’m the CEO. This contributor’s post in Miami will not be the next Silicon Valley as it does not require a separate post.

For many VCs, the exit is late. You cash in and move on. But as we know, the world of startups is evolving, which means that the impact of investment is no longer limited to how much money you make.

As an investor, we were further investigating what each investment meant to humans by linking our mission with our money. Still, the successful withdrawal of portfolio companies, one of the events that has the greatest momentum in the long run, is not being leveraged.

When used properly, the exit can be the beginning of a real impact for a company, especially if it gives equal opportunities to all founders and talks about strengthening the best ideas. As foreign products dominate the world and international business becomes the norm, the investment sector is slowly shaking America’s first approach.

When used properly, the exit can be the beginning of a real impact for a company, especially if it gives equal opportunities to all founders and talks about strengthening the best ideas.

Investors will be the driving force for most likely companies to build products that will benefit countries around the world, no matter what country they are considered. The way they play games can turn the industry into an industry where the founders across the ocean have the same chance of changing the world as their neighbors.

We know the basics of how to do this with cash: investing in an undervalued founder is a necessary first step. But who is talking about the power of the exit to change the competitive arena of diverse founders? Psychological motivation for other entrepreneurs to see large-scale acquisitions, what former startup team members continue to build, and what a citizen’s achievements are doing for the country’s reputation Should be considered.

Last year, 41 venture-backed companies experienced a $ 1 billion withdrawal, for a total of over $ 100 billion. This is the highest number in 10 years. There is an unprecedented amount of influence to do something with these power moves and four ways to turn them into domino effects.

1. Effect of competitors

When a foreign entrepreneur raises money from a US company and sells it to a US company, other immigrants see it. Regardless of how groundbreaking their product ideas are, immigrant Americans always entrepreneurial their eggs, as long as at least 93% of all VC funding remains managed by white men. You will be more cautious about putting it in the basket.

This is despite studies suggesting that immigrants contribute 40% more to innovation than local inventors.

What these foreign entrepreneurs need most is the confidence to prove that others who look like them have succeeded, especially when their founders are rippling in the same industry as them. A role model, a success story.

Therefore, a large and widely publicized exit will give momentum to the industry as other foreign founders strive to fuel their ventures and take them to the next level. Not only that, it will instill more confidence when it comes to financing, and investors will appreciate it.

I was encouraged to write this column after Returnly, a fintech founded by fellow Spanish-based immigrants based in San Francisco. For complete transparency, I invested as an angel investor and then into Series B and C through the fund. Acquired by Affirm for $ 300 million.

There was definitely a personal monetary benefit worth celebrating, but withstood the potential of a highly competitive ecosystem like Silicon Valley, procuring a large round from US-based investors and finally The success of a foreign founder who has been acquired by a US company is a moment of inspiration for a variety of other founders around the world. This was seen in the media attention of both Spanish business and mainstream media, as well as the ongoing connection demands and congratulations floods on LinkedIn.

The impact of exits is greater when it shows foreign entrepreneurs that there are global-oriented organizations that help startups like them gain equal access to funds. This means having a VC company that spotlights international entrepreneurship and fosters a global network of professionals.

As investors, we can maximize the impact of exits in the industry by making a big emphasis on the founder’s foreign origin. This includes explaining the challenges and opportunities they encountered on their journey. We can use victory to bring back to fellow investors the point that diverse and international entrepreneurship is an undervalued gem. We personally win, boost the brand as a brand that empowers foreign entrepreneurs in its niche, and attract more people to seek funding with us in a positive strengthening cycle. I can.

2. Asset effect

A storm from a large exit puts all former investors in a privileged position and the money is unlikely to stay long. They consider reinvesting in other promising companies, perhaps similar to those that have just been sold.

But in addition to having those investors have a positive impact on their portfolio, they will bring together other investors to do the same.

Each exit (good or bad) sets a precedent for that niche and that type of company. Other investors will follow if one of their peers feels they are in the dollar box. Foreign and ethnic minority founders are still undervalued for startup funding, making this area less competitive, but with great potential. VCs who are on the lookout for unique opportunities will notice when investors make significant profits from unconventional startups, especially if they continue to invest in others in the same field.

To help with this, angels and VCs behind a recent withdrawal and reinvesting in similar founders have announced their knock-on investments and how previous successes support similar ventures. You need to explain what motivated you to do so. They also saw it work, so they can speak out within their network about their decision to raise a particular entrepreneur.

The founders of Returnlys recently proposed returning some of his earnings to our fund, making more foreign entrepreneurs like himself accessible to capital. If, as investors, we are serious about fostering meaningful relationships with funders and empowering diverse entrepreneurs, we often see that circle of wealth return to our mission. please look.

3. Team effect

The PayPal Mafia is a group of former PayPal executives and employees, including South African Elon Musk and German-American Peter Thiel, who have seriously disrupted multiple industries rather than one across technology. Among the companies they founded are YouTube, LinkedIn, Yelp, Tesla, and have been nominated as US ambassadors. It’s just one company. Imagine what other diverse and leading teams can do with the influx of cash and inspiration that comes with the Big Exit. There is a spillover effect for team members who want to get started, who feel empowered by the success of those who believe in themselves.

When it comes to giving people equal opportunities, regardless of origin, their ventures are more likely to take over and create more jobs for those with their mission. Take Thiel, which has helped more than 40 companies in Europe alone.

As a VC, you can take advantage of this team effect by keeping an eye on the spin-off ventures that occur and supporting them when possible (using experience and contacts if you don’t have the capital). But beyond this, you can probably consider encouraging these people to participate in the investment arena, even within your company. The founders and executives of many successful startups continue to be investors — the PayPal Mafia has contributed to some of the most notorious funds out there today. Origin stories of these former team members tend to support undervalued founders who can lag behind. Second, new entrepreneurs derive more value from their personal experience.

4. Reputation effect

Returnly is headquartered in San Francisco, but its founder is Spanish and many of its employees are based in Spain.

This means that the impact of the Returnlys exit can be felt not only on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, but also among the co-nationals of the United States. The same applies to other notable sales such as Alien Vault, which was founded in Spain and had multiple offices there. AlienVault was acquired by US telecommunications giant AT & T for $ 900 million. Or IPO — Earlier this month, Spanish settlement company Flywire filed for an IPO that could bring the company’s value to $ 3 billion. The success of a startup enhances the reputation of the entire team, as well as other founders and talents with the same country of origin, background, education, and motivation.

As a result, investors and other stakeholders are more likely to boost opportunities among founders in the same homeland when they talk about the mission, expertise, and culture they bring to startups.

At the same time, growing start-ups will be more interested in hiring the talent of clearly successful teams. That not only means hiring more foreign professionals in the United States, but also trying to outsource farther. Already the remote team is much more comfortable and it is more capital efficient to work while half of the team is asleep and the other half are asleep. But founders are always more drawn to countries where local talent and innovation are already seen as prosperous. Open that conversation with your portfolio company.

VCs have the power to change the industry forever, connect startup ecosystems across the continent, and watch startups expand around the world. But this is about maintaining investor relevance and ensuring that this next step in the startup world is positive.

Investors who are unaware that the future of startups is global and diverse will not be in sync with the best opportunities and will not be chosen by the best founders. Instead of catching up, help build that ecosystem.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos