Fortnite Season 6 Live Event Plan Revealed by Leaker





Epic Games

The end of the Fortnite season is usually an exciting time. This means something new is imminent, and Epic usually has big plans.

In Season 5, there weren’t any big events like usual, but instead a smaller story was told and players were able to control it all themselves.

It’s definitely a cool concept that players can actually play a role in the story. This was possible before, but never reached this level.

Season 6 ended in just over a week, and the question of whether there was a live event resurfaced.

After all, the prominent Fortnite leaker let us know what Epic was planning.

Leaker doesn’t say live event

There are no live events this season, but UFOs seem to be accumulating for Season 7 and there may be intro events! https: //t.co/YdA4V8rL6N

— HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) May 27, 2021

According to HYPEX, there is no live event to conclude Season 6, but there is a possibility that an intro event similar to the previous one will occur.

This means two consecutive seasons with no major events, but at the cost of a much smaller one.

After all, you can argue why it’s good and why it’s bad. The big events were cool, but the lobby and servers were often overloaded and not everyone could experience them.

At the last event, everyone was able to try it out and see what was happening in the story. I don’t know if Epic will return to it again, but for now, the Galactus event seems to be the last major event for some time.

What are you planning?

Just because there are no big events doesn’t mean that Epic isn’t planning anything. Most recently, teasers have begun to emerge, revealing that some sort of alien invasion is coming to Fortnite, which will have a huge impact on players.

Soon, UFOs will begin to appear on the island, and they’re not just for shows. If you are one of the few lucky (?) Abducted people, you will be taken to another part of the island and descend with perfect health and perfect shield.

The lobby will change to a more alien theme and you should see these UFOs for Season 7. This does not necessarily confirm that there is a space theme in Season 7, but it does inform you that it is an extraterrestrial life form. It will play a role.

If you’re an arena player, you’ll miss most of the season because we already know a bit about UFOs and know they don’t appear in a competitive format.

Again, it seems a bit annoying to scoop up the player and have the spaceship save him. I don’t know exactly how they will feel until they actually join the game, but it sounds cool at this point.

If you think you’ll be in Fortnite in the next few days, you’ll have to wait for it to actually work.

Read on: The author of Mistborn states that more Fortnite crossovers can occur.

