Samsung is reported to start producing 120Hz displays for future iPhone 13 Pro models





Samsung has begun production of LTPO displays for the next iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which support a high refresh rate of 120Hz, and LG has begun production of LTPS displays for the low-end models of the 2021 iPhone lineup. To a new report from The Elec.

Apple is widely rumored to introduce ProMotion technology, which first debuted on the 2017 iPad Pro, to this year’s iPhone 12 lineup. With ProMotion, you can increase your display refresh rate to 120Hz compared to the current maximum of 60Hz. However, despite the rumors leading up to the launch of the iPhone in 2020, Apple has decided not to include a 120Hz display for the iPhone.

According to trusted Apple analyst Minchi Kuo, Apple plans to introduce a 120Hz display to its high-end models for the iPhone 13 scheduled for the second half of this year.

Elec reports that Samsung and LG have begun OLED production of the next “iPhone” lineup earlier than planned at Apple’s request. Last year’s global health crisis has significantly delayed the iPhone 12, and Apple is trying to mitigate the potential iPhone delay in 2021.

This is a month faster than last year’s iPhone 12. Apple released the iPhone 12 later than usual due to a problem procuring phone components from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samsung Display began production of OLED panels used in the “iPhone 13” in the middle of the month. The LG Display has recently begun production, people who are directly aware of the issue said.

Samsung began depositing organic matter a week earlier than LG. In the module process where the panel finishes, Samsung started about 10 days earlier than LG.

The iPhone 13 is rumored to include some new features in addition to the 120Hz display for high-end models. According to current rumors, the new lineup has a slightly thicker overall design, larger camera bumps, and smaller notches. You can use our guide to catch up with the latest ‌iPhone13‌ rumors and leaks.

