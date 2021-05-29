Data privacy and innovation: new rules for roads





With the announcement of the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature, Apple will move to a more private, consumer-driven data model, putting consumers in the driver’s seat of data privacy and allowing them to opt in or out of data sharing. This move has created tensions among companies, especially Big Tech, who are worried that giving up control of their data will hinder innovation, but they can’t go far from the truth. It’s not about who drives the car, it’s about establishing the rules of the road.

Believe it or not, the Internet is still in its infancy, as is the mass production of cars in the early 1900s. When people are accustomed to walking with carriages and as the primary means of transportation, hearing the engine spin and seeing a gas-powered contraction barrel on the road is as vigilant as it is. It was exciting. The same is true for data privacy and the Internet. Consumers are mysteriously fascinated by the possibilities, but neither consumers nor businesses are fully aware of the possibilities.

Government, Big Tech, and consumer coordination need to implement common foundational principles to protect privacy and pave the way for secure data movement in the Internet age. Fear is often associated with change, but anyone can win if they learn to be creative with a shared set of privacy standards. Such standards should include:

Both perspectives: Understand the advertising ecosystem

Consumers often mistakenly assume that data is segregated into one particular app, even though it’s actually usually shared across the partner’s network. The advertising ecosystem is very complex, companies are approaching from every angle, and many people are unintentionally confused. Before the industry begins to build common rules for roads, there are first elements of education needed. Enterprises are responsible for telling their customers exactly when and how their data will be used beyond their immediate purpose. This can be difficult. See Google Secret Proceedings. The splash screen of a private web browser showed that a website might be able to collect information about a user’s browser activity, but when a user is named, the data is kept confidential and tracked. I was hoping that it wouldn’t be done. Keeping your data safe is very different from keeping your data private, but people often confuse the two.

Information should be presented in a way that is easy for consumers to understand. Long words and small fonts can result in leaky tires that can lead to crashes.

Red / Green Light: Allows Consumer Consent

Once consumers understand how their data is being used, the second step is to set up a figurative traffic light. Enterprises need to allow consumers to opt in or out, similar to Apple’s ATT feature. It’s still unclear if the opt-in feature is designed and presented in a consumer-understandable way, or if it’s another button that people click without thinking.

One of the things companies should consider when creating consent options is the use of dark patterns. These carefully crafted user interfaces can be designed to educate or confuse users. Examples are confusing, including double negatives, such as not selling personal information or pretending that users need to send or share non-essential information in order to continue using the product or access web pages. Contains words. Businesses should incorporate what they have learned about dark patterns and user behavior so that consumers can understand what they have agreed to. This will establish a better relationship with your customers in the long run.

Pause sign: What happens if the consumer clicks disagree?

Change is always scary and can be limited. Consumers are afraid of lack of control over how data is being used and where it is sent. Enterprises are concerned that poor access to data can have a negative impact on their bottom line. For too long, businesses have taken consumer data for granted. But just because a consumer opts out doesn’t mean they turn right just because they press the stop sign.

User consent can provide an awakening call to companies that still believe that consumer privacy is on the other side of the pendulum of innovation. Now is the time to rethink your digital advertising strategy and reassess how you connect with your customers in a privacy-centric way. Otherwise, you run the risk of losing all your customers.

Watch out for speed bumps!Maintain compliance with data privacy laws

Once the rules for the road have been established, it is important to monitor the road and be careful not to cause any unforeseen obstacles. Due to the lack of (current) federal law surrounding consumer data privacy, many states have their own legislation, such as CPRA in California and VCDPA in Virginia. More states are expected to pass their own legislation this year, and businesses, especially those operating in many different states and jurisdictions, need to be aware of ever-changing regulations.

The situation of data privacy is constantly changing. It’s important for businesses of all sizes and their lawyers to stay up to date beyond new regulations, big tech, and consumer demand.

Beth Magnuson of CIPP / US and CIPP / E participated in practice law from Oracle and managed a lawyer responsible for privacy and security issues. Her previous position at Oracle (formerly Sun Microsystems) focused on trademark and copyright issues. Prior to that, he was Special Advisor to Faegre & Benson, General Counselor of the Seasonal Commodity Company Pumpkin Masters, and was an Intellectual Property Associate at both Finnegan, Henderson, Farabo, Garrett & Dunner and Welsh & Katz (now Husch Blackwell). ..

