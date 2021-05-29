WhatsApp does not limit functionality if you do not agree to the new terms of use *





Remember that WhatsApp said that users would not be able to access features if they did not agree to the updated privacy policy? Well, that’s not the case anymore.

In a statement provided to The Next Web, WhatsApp confirmed that all its features are still available without agreeing to the policy.

“In light of recent discussions with various authorities and privacy experts, I would like to clarify that there are currently no plans to limit WhatsApp’s ability to work for those who have not yet accepted the update. Instead. We’ll also tell you when to keep you informed of updates and when you choose to use relevant optional features, such as communicating with companies supported by Facebook. “

If you’re new to the new privacy policy, WhatsApp explains in a blog post: “The changes are related to WhatsApp’s optional business features and provide additional transparency in how and how data is collected and used.”

And since we announced it, things have been very confusing.

First, the company originally planned to implement the policy in February, but postponed the effective date to May after facing user backlash. And at the beginning of May, we regained the decision to withhold the ability to send and receive messages for those who did not agree to the policy.

Instead, the company said people who didn’t accept the change by May 15 wouldn’t be able to access the chat list, and after a few weeks they wouldn’t be able to receive incoming calls or notifications. WhatsApp also said it would send “persistent reminders” until the user accepts the new changes.

But now users don’t have to worry about that. According to the WhatsApp site:

“Given that the majority of users who have seen the update have approved it, we will continue to display notifications on WhatsApp that will provide more information about the update and notify users who did not have the opportunity to review and approve it. We plan to make these reminders permanent and limit the functionality of the app. “

Hope this is the last change you’ll see for this new update.

