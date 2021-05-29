Three Growth Strategies That SMEs Can Learn from Google





May 29, 2021

When it comes to running a small business, you have to take a lot of steps yourself. For better or for worse, you are the master of your destiny, and the success of your organization lives or dies depending on your ability to make strategic growth decisions.

You may own a small business now, but planning long-term growth means considering the possibility that you may not always be a small business. With the right plans and practices, the entrepreneurial seeds we plant today have the potential to grow into tomorrow’s multinational conglomerates. To plan successful growth on that scale, it helps turn to the shoulders of other giants who started out as small businesses.

Google is one of the next generation superstars, especially from ubiquitous SMEs. Combined with its parent company Alphabet, Google is worth an estimated $ 1 trillion. The company was so influential that the term “Google” became a verb in the dictionary.

For small business owners looking to emulate the success of Google and other major growth-oriented companies, the following three tips are for businesses to replicate Google playbooks to achieve growth and attract investment. Helps promote the success of the organization.

1. Differentiation, differentiation, differentiation

You need an idea before you set sail for sunset with the idea of ​​a small business that will win millions of people. But it’s not just about ideas. It’s helpful if you have a business model that stands out from your competitors by offering something that others don’t.

Think about Google. It’s certainly not the only search algorithm out there. Other well-known companies in the industry include Bing, Yahoo! , Ecosia, Ask and so on. At the same time, none of these companies are doing what Google does in much the same way. This is because Google is constantly trying to differentiate itself with its learning, evolving and growing search algorithms. The goal is simple. It’s about providing users with absolutely the best results, not most of them.

Google’s playbooks are about quality, not quantity. In this way, they will be rewarded by improving the lives of billions of people every day and paying attention to the market needs to solve problems.

Like Google, your product (and the essence of your business) doesn’t have to be completely new. The important thing is to develop new business aspects. Instead of simply replicating a previously successful business, we create elements of a new model that predicts the needs of a market that does not currently exist. If you can do this, you will be on the path to steady growth in no time.

2. Expand to a new area

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, spans a wide range of industries and owns amazingly well-known companies such as YouTube, GPS app Waze, and wearable textile brand Fitbit.

The above is an integral part of any business playbook model. As an entrepreneur, it’s important not to put all your eggs in one basket. If your SME revolves around a single product, business model, or sales strategy, what if the market needs for that product, model, or process stagnant?

Unfortunately, this is the number of companies that fail. Angel-invested startups hoping to turn their ideas into emerging state-owned enterprises are often frustrated after spending all their money on a single unattractive business model. Instead of relying on a single vision or strategy, consider diversifying your business and solving the many needs of a particular audience.

Google isn’t the only one who knows the value of expansion. Amazon started out as a bookstore, and Uber wasn’t necessarily a food delivery service. Elon Musk started out as the creator of PayPal. Currently, his space exploration company is aiming at Mars.

When it comes to running a small business, the dream of expansion is not too big. In fact, expanding at the right time is probably the best thing you can do for yourself and your business.

3. Excel in your market niche

Google recognizes that diversification and expansion are essential. Still, you never lose sight of its real value as a business. Every day, we provide top-notch search results to countless people.

The point of expansion and diversification is to protect yourself from the possibilities of ideas that do not spread. However, when you find an effective idea and connect with an audience who wants it more, it is imperative to hone your niche market and become a top market player.

It takes time, practice, investment and innovation to be the best in your work. This is probably the strictest tip to duplicate, not a “gambling scam” scheme. At the same time, you can achieve positive growth both in the short and long term by paying attention to your technology, focusing on building your business, and creating a truly good business model.

The biggest point for entrepreneurs who want to recreate Google’s growth strategy is simple. Growth is all about learning. The more you study the growth patterns and systems of market giants like Google, the more your business is ready for the next growth. By differentiating our business model, expanding into new markets, and excelling in the services and products we offer, our business seeds grow in a great and profitable way.

