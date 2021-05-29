China is preparing for science and technology development, focusing on independence





Science and technology self-sufficiency and independence

Xi Jinping Jintao of China, a speech at a conference about 3,000 people participated, raising China to major countries in science and technology, in order to achieve self-reliance and self-sufficiency of science and technology at a higher level, accelerating efforts Said it was necessary.

President Xi points out the importance of bringing breakthroughs to core technologies in key areas, using innovation confederations and coordinated innovation entities led by large universities and institutions. Emphasized to build a science and technology system of.

He noted that the most urgent and urgent issues need to be addressed, spurring problem-solving on key science and technology tasks, and moving forward from the country’s immediate and long-term needs.

He added that basic and unique research is important in expanding the new cognitive frontier.

China’s pursuit of independence in scientific innovation is reflected in a variety of achievements, including the Hokuto Navigation Satellite System, space exploration including the Moon and Mars spacecraft, the construction of China’s own space station, and the deep-sea manned submarine Fenduse. .. The country has also developed its own high-speed rail technology, 5G communication technology, and artificial intelligence.

He also emphasized the roles of national laboratories and scientific research institutes, high-level research universities, and major science and technology companies, producing more strategic and important science and technology achievements, and of major science and technology issues. I asked for a solution. It will affect China’s overall development and long-term interests.

What is important is an effort to develop top-notch technologists with global influence, steadily support many innovation teams, and train higher quality engineers and technicians.

Innovation-led development strategy

President Xi pursues the development and formation of the benefits of new developments mentioned in China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) on the economic and social development of the nation and its long-term goals by 2035. Emphasized the importance of innovation.

In 2016, the Chinese government will make China one of the most innovative countries by 2020, a major innovator by 2030, and lead the world by the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 2049. We have set the goal of making it a science and technology force. ..

Efforts are needed to deepen the reform of science and technology systems and form a basic system that supports universal innovation, Xi said, fully addressing the state’s role as a major organizer of science and technology innovation. He added that it should. ..

Xi points out that the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering should play a leading role in the nation’s strategic science and technology capabilities, with the China Association for Science and Technology as the government and science and technology workers.

He has been deeply involved in global science and technology governance in areas such as public health and climate change, calling for efforts to further contribute China’s science and technology to building a community that shares the future of humanity.

The President of China also greeted science and technology workers nationwide ahead of China’s National Science and Technology Workers’ Day on May 30.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-05-28/Xi-Jinping-stresses-sci-tech-self-strengthening-at-higher-levels-10Dr6N2aiu4/index.html

Source CGTN

