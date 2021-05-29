Top story: Fuchsia OS released, Google Weather redesigned





Top story of the week: FuchsiaOS launches for first-generation Nest Hub, Google Weather has been redesigned on Android, and Fitbit prepares for snoring and noise detection.

After five years of expectation, Google has begun the process of releasing Fuchsia, an operating system that is clearly “non-Linux” from scratch. The first device to get FuchsiaOS was the first-generation Google Nest Hub, but if everything went according to plan, smart display owners wouldn’t even notice anything changed.

Nest Hub’s Fuchsia-based updates will be rolled out over the next few months, starting with preview program updates and eventually becoming more widely available. Given that the interface and experience will not change, NestHub owners may not be aware that they have switched to Fuchsia OS. That said, switching operating systems isn’t a simple update, so Google has been cautious about this deployment and seems to have been working for months.

On Android News, Google Search got a new beta update this week. This has resulted in a minor redesign of the Weather experience. The update replaces old-style Material Design with Google Material Themes, adds a rounded search bar, and removes the navigation drawer.

As the company leverages weather.com for its data, there are no other changes to its core forecasting experience. Currently, there are some bugs when tapping the search bar to switch cities. The complete list of saved locations is not loaded correctly.

The Android 12 Pixel Launcher Discover feed allows you to set themes in Doodles in a material-like way.

Elsewhere in Google Search Beta, the Discover feed on the far left page of the Pixel smartphone’s home screen has undergone Android 12-specific changes. On Tuesday, we discovered that the feed was recolored to match the day’s Google Doodle in a way reminiscent of the following Material You design languages:

After checking out the latest Fitbit update from the APK Insight team, we found that Google’s health app allows you to use your fitness tracker to hear snoring and ambient noise at night. In doing so, Fitbit will use that information to suggest ways to improve your sleep quality.

If it sounds like you’re listening to the mic all night, it seems like it’s going to put a lot of strain on your fitness tracker, and that’s right. That’s why Fitbit recommends charging your device more than 40% before putting it on. It also clearly states that your Fitbit needs to be charged more often with Snore & Noise Detect.

In the middle of the week, the 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat received an update to version 6.1.1-2. This usually happens fine, but some have realized that the thermostat can quickly blink the air conditioner on and off, causing damage. Since then, Google has rolled back the Nest thermostat to the previous 6.1-9 update to prevent issues.

Google’s thermostat is displaying a 4 minute delay message after turning off the air conditioner. AC starts the backup only to shut it down again after 3-4 minutes, but one report states that it happens every few seconds. This can cause long-term cooling problems.

The rest of the top stories of the week are: Android | Android / Google TV | Apps & Updates | Chrome / OS | Fuchsia OS | Made by Google | Wearable | Video |

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: c[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos